Moffat County commissioners to discuss 2018 budget Tuesday

CRAIG — A presentation of the proposed 2018 Moffat County budget will top the agenda when the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners convenes for its regular weekly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way.

Commissioners are also set to discuss the Jackson Resubdivision of Sand Springs Major – Lots 7 and 8 – S-17-04; the Weaver Minor Subdivision – S-17-05; and the Osborn Exemption and hear reports from the Human Resources Department, the Finance Department and Facilities Maintenance.

All meetings are open to the public. To view the full meeting agenda, visit colorado.gov/pacific/sites/default/files/oct10.pdf.