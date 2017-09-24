Moffat County, CMS cross country step up with wins in Wyoming, prep for Sept. 30 home meet

Small meet. Big results.

Friday's Shana Ward Memorial, in Saratoga, Wyoming, was the site of group victory for Moffat County High School cross country, as both the boys and girls teams of long-distance runners placed first in the dual 5K races.

All the Bulldog points came from top 10 finishes. Carter Severson and Hayden's Makenna Knez each placed second, individually, with times of 17:19 and 20:51, respectively.

Chris Carrouth, Wyatt Mortneson, Coltyn Terry and Brandon Beason took the third, sixth, eighth and 10th slots for the boys, while Liberty Hippely, Emaleigh Papierski, Kelsey McDiffett and Madison Weber rounded out the scores for the girls at fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth.

The Wyoming meet is one of the more scaled-down events of the season, though head coach Todd Trapp said that made it no less of a contest for runners to cut times.

"Kids ran awesome — some huge season best times," he said.

Allison Villard and Lydia Berkoff placed 11th and 31st for the girls team, and Keaton Knez was 17th in the boys varsity race. A boys JV race put the Bulldogs in third, led by Grant Wade in fourth, followed by Colin Jensen (13), AJ Barber (21), Tyler Driggs (23), Wilson Eike (25) and newbie Jared Atkin (30).

Overall, Northwest Colorado was three for five in total team wins, with another first-place finish for Craig Middle School's Halle Hamilton, the icing on the cake for CMS girls' team triumph in a junior high 3K. Emma Jones was fourth, Rylie Felten 13th, Bree Meats 14th and Shaylee Patterson 16th to put points in the tally.

Thayne Kitchen and Logan Hafey were steps apart to lead CMS boys at sixth and seventh, with Owen Gifford, Kenny Fredrickson and Boden Reidhead contributing to the score at 18th, 22nd and 32nd to ultimately place second as a group.

High school and junior high runners are moving along at the right pace as they head into their home meet, the Bulldog Invitational, which will take place Sept. 30 at Loudy-Simpson Park.

The school events are preceded by the Bulldog Citizen 5K as a fundraiser for the cross country programs. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m., and the race kicks off at 8 a.m. The Bulldog One-Mile Fun Run follows. Prizes will go to the top runners.