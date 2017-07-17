Moffat County Cattlewomen give Father’s Day gift | CraigDailyPress.com

Agricultural organization honored one new father with his first father's day gift in June.

Every year, the Moffat County Cattlewomen present a gift basket to a father whose baby is born closest to Father's Day. This year that baby was Karen Cullen, born on June 24 at The Memorial Hospital at Craig.

A gift basket was presented to parents Darren Cullen and Brandy Grubbs. The basket contained a gift certificate, a baby blanket, a pair of gloves for the new parents, and a collection of beef recipes. The Moffat County Cattlewomen is a local organization of women that represent the beef industry. Their mission is to educate the public on agriculture and promote the consumption of beef. Anyone interested in joining the Moffat County Cattlewomen can contact Lacey Sexton at 629-2547.