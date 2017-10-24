Moffat County Cancer Society helps community support those with cancer

Donate, volunteer or receive support from the Moffat County Cancer Society by calling Kelly Smith at 970-824-3735 or Sandy Beran at 970-871-7682.

CRAIG — In the past six months, more than 20 people facing a cancer diagnosis have not had to face it alone, thanks to financial support from the community through the Moffat County Cancer Society.

"When faced with the diagnosis, you can feel overwhelmed and isolated. We want members of our community to know that they are not alone, and we are here to help out," said Moffat County Cancer Society President Sandy Beran.

Unfortunately, many people in the area have been touched by cancer.

"Moffat County has higher overall cancer rates, lung and bronchus cancer rates and female breast cancer rates compared to Colorado and Routt County," according to the most recent statistic in the 2012-2016 Community Health Improvement Plan for Routt and Moffat counties.

Any Moffat County resident with a cancer diagnosis is eligible for assistance, and there are few restrictions governing how the money can be used.

"We've helped people here in Moffat County that have been diagnosed with cancer, generally for food, transportation, medicines, fuel, motel rooms, electricity, but they can spend it however they want, really," said Cancer Society Treasurer Kelly Smith.

And, some who have been helped, such as resident Kaitlyn Wondra, return the favor.

"Moffat County Cancer Society gave me help when I first found out about my thyroid cancer," she said.

Wondra now gives back by participating in fundraising events and encouraging others to do the same.

One of the largest fundraising events is the annual Victory Motors Cancer Drive — a week’s worth of events promoting the fight against the disease and supporting Moffat County Cancer Society.

"They have been incredibly supportive of us. It's amazing the generosity and support they have given us that allows us to get out to the rest of community," Beran said.

A check for the amount raised in 2017 will be presented to the society Friday, Oct. 27.

Also giving back are new board members.

"The Moffat County Cancer Society helped my family when it was needed most," said new board member Cori Kroese. "I hope to give that back by being an active and beneficial member of the group.”

The board meets quarterly and welcomes new volunteers, board members and donors.

"We would love to talk to people interested in volunteering or being on the board," Beran said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.