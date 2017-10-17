Moffat County business wins 2017 Mossy Oak featured business award

CRAIG — One local business wins big with a line of products designed to help hunters and outdoor enthusiasts really clean up.

Cammi and Kyle Balleck were both raised on hunting property and cattle ranches in western Colorado. As an outdoor extremist couple — large and small game hunters, fly-fishers, farmers, and mountain climbers — they are in the field every day, and they wouldn’t have it any other way. The Balleck's know what's needed to be clean and comfortable in the outdoors.



They founded Balleck, a small business that creates scent-free bath and body products for outdoors enthusiasts, as well as busy working folks.



"Balleck is the only water-less, rinse-less and scent-free skin, hair, and body care line on the market made from natural, healthy, biodegradable, hygienic ingredients, so you can be a happier camper. Balleck products are a must-have for people who camp, hike, hunt or fish and cannot carry a lot of product," said Cammi Balleck in a news release.

Earlier this year, Balleck licensed its products to Mossy Oak and recently won the 2017 Mossy Oak featured business award.

Their waterless, rinse-less, scent-free products are designed to keep adventures cleaner and warmer. The product line includes Dry Shower, Gunk Off and Wilderness Warmth.



Dry Shower is an all-in-one waterless, scent-free dry shampoo, soap and deodorant. A natural dry powder blend, it can be used to cleanse hair and body. It also acts as a daily deodorant.



Gunk Off is a waterless, rinse-less, scent-free liquid face, hand and body wash that can be used to wipe away sweat, dirt and grime.



Wilderness Warmth is a boot, glove and wader drying and warming powder. Cammi Balleck has a background as a naturopath and used her knowledge of natural ingredients to develop a powder designed to keep extremities warm and dry anywhere.

"It actually keeps you warmer for many hours," Cammi Balleck said in the release.

Packaging for the Balleck bath and body line features Mossy Oak's Mountain Country camo pattern.



Balleck products are available in Craig at Murdoch's Ranch and Home Supply.



Balleck is also a vendor for Walmart, Mossy Oak Stores and many other sporting goods stores, and the company’s products are available online at Amazon and walmart.com. Balleck is also an officially licensed partner of Haas Outdoors Inc.

For more information and field reviews from professional sportsmen and women, visit balleck.com.