Missing Craig boy found swiftly Sunday | CraigDailyPress.com

A little boy and his dog are safe and sound after missing for about two hours Sunday. The quick response of local law enforcement and the community response to "CodeRED" reverse 911 calls are credited with finding the pair.

"I did not even know there was such a thing. My heart almost exploded with joy and gratitude when I saw all these people out with flashlights searching for my son," said mother of the boy and Craig resident Cathy Updike.

Ray Updike is a 7 1/2-year-old child with special needs. His mom calls him her "ray of sunshine.”

Ray and his dog Bombi, short for the Abominable Snowman, were sitting on the couch-watching cats on TV Sunday evening when Cathy Updike left the room to fold laundry.

Apparently, that's when Ray decided to take the dog for a very long walk, she said. The boy's father, Dale Updike, was away from home at the time.

Upon noticing her son missing from the home, yard and nearby area, she called 911.

The Craig Police Department responded and activated CodeRED to automatically dial anyone in the area setup to receive reverse 911 calls.

As the local search was unfolding, Denver's Fox 31 news' Anica Padilla reported, "a 6-year-old boy in underwear and small white dog — both missing, last seen walking together near 7th and Washington on Sunday night… This is across the street from the north side of Craig's City Park, and very near (less than a block from) Fortification Creek."

People across Colorado shared the story on social media.

About two hours, after Ray was noticed missing, he and Bombi were located near the bus garage by an officer. Strangers easily frighten the boy. His uncle, who was searching nearby, helped the officers get him home safely.

With son and dog home, Cathy Updike found humor in the situation.

"At least he had on his underpants. No shoes, nothing else, just underpants. But he was obeying the leash laws," Updike said.

Developmentally delayed, Ray's mentally closer to a 3- to 4-year-old child, and this isn't the first time he's gotten lost when roaming alone, the mom said.

"I can't promise it won't happen again as this little boy is super fast and impulsive… it does take a community to raise a child," Cathy Updike said. "We love him and are so grateful that you all helped us find him."

Updike hopes that more people will consider signing up for CodeRED reverse 911 calls.

"It's so important, and we can help each other so quickly," Cathy Updike said. "I can never, ever thank our community enough."

