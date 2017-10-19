Michelle Balleck: Vote ‘yes’ on 2A, 5A

Between now and the Nov. 7 election, voters will decide two important measures for our community's future.

I encourage readers who are able to vote on Referred Measures 2A and 5A to vote "yes" on both, both personally and as the executive director of Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership.

Measure 2A will raise $2.1 million annually for the city of Craig through a 1.75-percent sales tax increase, with a couple of exemptions. While city revenue has remained the same since 2008, expenses have steadily increased. The city is operating as efficiently as possible but has delayed more than $2 million in capital investments that impact the services we've come to take for granted in our daily lives.

Measure 5A supports the Craig campus of Colorado Northwestern Community College by authorizing a property tax increase of $2 million in 2018 and an increase of no more than 5 mills in the following years. These funds will be used primarily to build on-campus student housing.

Offering residence halls makes CNCC a more attractive place to attend college, bringing more students with innovative ideas to our community. We can strengthen our workforce through increased enrollment and responsive training programs for business needs.

Both 2A and 5A represent important steps toward Craig's diverse and thriving economy and are a way for us to all continue to appreciate this beautiful, safe community we call home.

Please vote, and educate yourself before you do. Understand these issues completely, then cast your ballot for our community. For more information, visit facebook.com/investincraig regarding 2A and facebook.com/communityfor5A regarding 5A.

I believe our community is a great place to live and do business, and I hope you will join me in investing in our future.

Michelle Balleck

Craig