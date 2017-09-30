Memorial Regional Health cancels Glow Run 5K due to weather concerns

It’s a no-go on the glow.

Memorial Regional Health has canceled its Saturday evening Glow Run 5K due to expected heavy rains and cold temperatures, according to a post on the MRH Facebook page.

There are no plans yet to reschedule the running event, which would have been in its fourth year as a fundraiser for Moffat County Cancer Society and MRH Foundation.

Even so, the health organization hopes to bring in some money in a different way.

“If you registered ahead of time, we will be refunding the registration fee,” read the Facebook post. “If you paid for a t-shirt, it will be available to pick up at the front desk of the hospital. This year’s shirts are really awesome, and we have plenty to sell. Proceeds will go to the MC Cancer Society.”