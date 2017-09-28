Meeker softball dominating season: Craig Sports Briefs for Sept. 29, 2017

The season has been strong for Moffat County's neighbors to the south on the Meeker softball team.

The Lady Cowboys stand at 13-3 overall and 8-1 in the 3A District 5 rankings, this week shutting down Cedaredge in five innings 10-0.

The group, comprised of players from all over Northwest Colorado, travels for a Gunnison doubleheader this weekend and ends regular season play Oct. 3 against Aspen before moving into the regional tournament Oct. 14, the location of which has yet to determined.

The team leads the league in nearly every statistical category, including Craig's Mackenzie Marshall, who holds a 2.32 earned run average on the mound and 71 strikeouts. Megan Shelton leads in home runs (10), runs batted in (44) and slugging percentage (1.352), while Sierra Williams has the best batting average (.673), on-base percentage (.746), runs (33) and stolen bases (28).

Run, walk, light up night in Glow Run 5K

Memorial Regional Health will host the fourth annual Glow Run 5K Saturday.

Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St., with the race beginning at 6:45 p.m.

The course loops around CNCC and The Memorial Hospital. Entry is $25 for adults, $15 for MRH employees, Craig Press employees and CNCC employees and students. T-shirts are $10 each.

All participants under 18 race for free.

Costumes and glow sticks are encouraged, and the race will be followed by music, food and other activities.

Proceeds benefit Moffat County Cancer Society and MRH Foundation.

For more information, call 970-824-9411 or visit http://www.thememorialhospital.com/img/site_specific/uploads/1934_Glow_Run_Registration_Form_v3s.pdf.

Football challenge available through Craig Press

As the NFL's regular season begins, the Craig Press will feature a free online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and can update their selections throughout the season. Compare your pigskin knowledge with VIPs including Mason Updike of Masterworks Mechanical, Trent Told of Shepherd & Sons, Jessie and Tom Cramer of Cramer Flooring, Danny Griffith of JW Snack's Bar & Grill, and Craig Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes locally including $25 each week and a tailgate package grand prize worth $500.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.

Support Moffat County basketball with ball drop

The Moffat County High School girls basketball program will host a golf ball drop fundraiser leading up to the MCHS Homecoming football game Oct. 6.

Organizers will let loose hundreds of balls near the end zone following the game with a grand prize of $1,000 to the owner of the ball closest to a marker.

Entries are $10 per ball, and proceeds benefit the program's summer camps, winter tournaments and more.

For more information, contact coach Kenley Nebeker at 970-826-6612 or kenley.nebeker@moffatsd.org.

NRA banquet in October

Yampa Valley Friends of the NRA will host its annual banquet Oct. 7 at Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. Highway 40.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner with prime rib and salmon starts at 7 p.m.

The night includes games and drawings, as well as live and silent auction with more than 30 firearms up for bids.

Admission is $40 per person, with raffle tickets $20 apiece or $100 for six.

Proceeds benefit the group's work with youth and shooting sports.

For more information, call 970-629-2305.

Sign up for winter dodgeball league

Craig Parks and Recreation's co-ed dodgeball league returns for a new season starting in January. Team requirements are ages 15 and older, groups of six to 10 with at least two female players.

Registration is $30 per player, and the league is limited to eight teams with a deadline of Dec. 13.

The season will officially begin Jan. 8, and games will take place Monday nights at Craig Middle School

For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.