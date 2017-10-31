MCHS: Thanks for a successful Homecoming

We would like to express our gratitude to the community leaders and organizations that helped make the 2017 Homecoming at Moffat County High School such a success! There was spectacular turnout and support for the parade from spectators and participants alike. From powder puff football to the bonfire, parade, and culminating with the Homecoming dance, there was a strong week of celebrating Bulldog Spirit. This homecoming was one to remember!

There are so many to thank, and we hope we don't leave anyone out. If we did, we apologize in advance. We would like to thank Craig Police and Fire and Rescue for their services diligently supervising the bonfire and leading the way in the parade! To KRAI for entertaining the bonfire and dance, which were high energy and a tremendous hit with the students. We would like to thank Colorado State Patrol, VFW, MCHS Booster Club and PAC, City Market, Severson Supply and Rental, Moffat County Fairgrounds, Young Life, Moffat County Proud, Chaos Ink, Classical Air Medical, The Memorial Regional Hospital, the Paw Print Paint Crew, Colorado West Ice and Water and Pepsi Distributing. Lastly, we are without a doubt grateful to all the coaches and activities leaders that put in the long, exhausting hours to support MCHS Golf, Volleyball, Cross Country, Soccer, Cheer, Band, and Football! Thanks to everyone for all you do for the youth of Craig.

Brian Powell

MCHS student council sponsor

Rich Houghton

MCHS athletic director

Recommended Stories For You

Kyle York

MCHS principal