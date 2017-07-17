Raccoon causes 7-acre wildfire in Moffat County Sunday | CraigDailyPress.com

A raccoon started a wildfire around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, on private property near Moffat County Road 30/Round Bottom Road, about 7 miles southwest of Craig.

Craig Fire Rescue, Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Services and Yampa Valley Electric Association responded.

The raccoon had climbed on a power pole transformer, causing it to spark, igniting a fire that burned about 7 acres, said Moffat County Sheriff and Fire Chief KC Hume.

Power was out for about 31 Yampa Valley Electric members until 3 p.m. when service was restored, said Member Outreach Specialist Tammi Strickland.

No other structures were affected by the fire and fire fighters were able extinguished the blaze in about an hour.

"The raccoon unfortunately did not survive the incident," Strickland said.

