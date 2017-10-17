Marina Mecham: Vote ‘yes’ on 5A

I strongly encourage a "yes" vote on Colorado Northwest Community College Referred Measure 5A. As CNCC alumni, I can personally attest to the immeasurable benefit this campus has given to our community.

In 2013, I began my academic journey at CNCC. I was 17 at the time, and my mother encouraged, if not forced, me to take a class over the summer. The year before, I had dropped out of high school and had no plans to pursue academics any further in my life. Terrified, I walked into the classroom, sat down and prepared to hate every moment. To my great surprise, I loved every second.

Over the next two years, my outlook on life completely changed. I excelled in all my classes, became involved with the student government and thrust myself into every project I could. The support offered by CNCC faculty and staff is so important. Sitting in a classroom with professors who care about your success and well being is so beneficial to students struggling to succeed. I graduated from CNCC with highest honors in spring 2015, and I believe this is because of the support I received from my professors and mentors at this school.

In fall 2016, I graduated from the University of Colorado Denver in the top 4 percent of my class. The next spring, I received two awards from UCD: the Myra Rich Prize for Best Undergraduate Honors Thesis and the Outstanding Research in Undergraduate Arts and Humanities. I never expected that I, a high school dropout, would be able to achieve what I have. I owe so much to the faculty and staff at CNCC, who continue to support me to this day. Without them, I would never have made it this far.

It is imperative that we, as a community, continue to support CNCC. There are so many of my friends, fellow CNCC alumni and current students, who have stories similar to mine. I cannot even begin to stress the importance of allowing more individuals this experience. By casting a "yes" vote on 5A, I will be doing my part to increase the opportunities CNCC gives the people in our community. I earnestly hope you will join me.

Marina Mecham

CNCC Alumni