Man stays overnight in church bathroom: On the record for Nov. 11, 12

Craig Police Department

Saturday, Nov. 11

12:28 a.m. At the Super 8 Motel, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A man said his girlfriend beat him up. The female accused the man of sexual assault. Officers contacted both parties and arrested the 29-year-old female on a charge of third-degree assault.

5:36 a.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a theft. A business owner stated a man in dark jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt came in, put pesos on the counter and walked out, taking property that was worth $1.80. Officers were unable to locate the man but planned to trespass him if he returned.

9:18 a.m. On the 1400 block of East Victory Way, a caller reported someone entered their grey GMC Yukon the night before and rifled through their belongings. Nothing appeared to have been taken, but the owner found a flashlight that was left behind. Officers collected the flashlight.

10:25 a.m. At the Super 8 Motel, a woman reported her phone had been stolen.

12:37 p.m. At St. Michael's Catholic Church, a caller reported a suspicious male party appeared to have stayed overnight in the bathroom. He didn't know the man and didn't want to trespass him. He asked the man to leave, and he did.

2:45 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers responded to a report of child abuse.

11:41 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a missing 13-year-old. The girl was found.

Sunday, Nov. 12

2:57 a.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, someone reported a male party had a female party on the ground and was hitting her. The female ran inside, and the male party followed her. Both were reported to have been screaming. The caller stated this had happened more than once. Officers contacted both parties. Both had minor injuries, but neither needed medical attention. The man left for the night.

6:51 a.m. At The Memorial Hospital, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash. An employee was leaving work and discovered her black BMW had been hit sometime during the night, damaging the rear fender. She believed there were cameras facing the parking lot, but had no immediate information about a suspect. Officers were investigating

10:07 a.m. On the 800 block of Legion, a caller stated her car was broken into the night before. The vehicle was locked, but the driver's window was already broken and covered by a bag. Items stolen included Social Security cards, a check book, driver’s license and $1 in cash.

10:49 a.m. On the 2200 block of West Third Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A man and woman were fighting and were separated. Officers contacted the man, who had a bloody nose and minor injuries to the face, and the woman, who had a small injury to her elbow. The woman was arrested on charges of third–degree assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence.

11:11 a.m. At City Park, officers responded to a report of a suspicious bald man wearing a zipped up hooded sweatshirt. He walked away when she and her son arrived and left behind couple of cellphones at the table where he was sitting. Officers were unable to locate him.

12:52 p.m. On the 500 block of Ledford Street, a caller reported her son's ex-girlfriend was harassing her son. She said the ex-girlfriend wasn't accepting their breakup and was texting and calling her son frequently and was at their house five minutes before. Officers contacted the female and warned her not to contact the caller or her son.

1:58 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, a caller reported finding dirty needles and dope bags on the other side of a fence after a manager evicted the tenants of the property. It appeared someone had shoved something into the speaker. Officers contacted the manager, and she said she would dispose of the items properly.

2:47 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, a drunken party was observed in the lobby. He denied having driven and allowed a friend drive him.

4:34 p.m. At the Traveler's Inn, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. An employee heard activity in one of the hotel rooms and was waiting to kick the people out. The parties hadn't paid their deposit, and the employee was concerned they would damage the room. They refused to open the door, and someone inside started screaming. Officers contacted them, and the parties agreed to leave.

7:07 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of a mental health issue.

8:19 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct. Two groups of children were in the store causing trouble. A group of four left the store, and a group of three males, age 17 to 18, had been there for about an hour. Reportedly, one male struck the store security camera, one was being very disruptive and one stole a bottle of water and possibly other items. The group left the store, and officers were unable to locate them.