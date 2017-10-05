 Man shot at Bear Valley Inn in Craig on Wednesday | CraigDailyPress.com

Man shot at Bear Valley Inn in Craig on Wednesday

Staff Report

A 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that took place about 10 p.m. Wednesday. The incident occurred at the Bear Valley Inn on East Victory Way in Craig, according to a news release from Craig Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene about 10:06 p.m. Wednesday and found that the man, Michael Adam Freese, had sustained a gunshot wound.

Officers arrested 40-year-old Rachel Ann Niemeyer for first-degree assault and domestic violence, according to the release.

The case is still under investigation.

The Craig Press will update this story as more information becomes available.

Recommended Stories For You

Go back to article