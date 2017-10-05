Man shot at Bear Valley Inn in Craig on Wednesday

A 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that took place about 10 p.m. Wednesday. The incident occurred at the Bear Valley Inn on East Victory Way in Craig, according to a news release from Craig Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene about 10:06 p.m. Wednesday and found that the man, Michael Adam Freese, had sustained a gunshot wound.

Officers arrested 40-year-old Rachel Ann Niemeyer for first-degree assault and domestic violence, according to the release.

The case is still under investigation.

