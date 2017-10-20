Man seriously injured in car crash east of Hayden

A Routt County Sheriff’s officer investigates the scene of a two-car accident just west of Hayden Friday afternoon. The utility tuck in the foreground collided with the semi-tractor trailer down the road near mile marker 112. The driver of the utility truck was take to Steamboat by ambulance with serious injuries. The highway was closed in both directions and traffic routed onto Routt County Road 51A. John F. Russell/Steamboat Today