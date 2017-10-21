Man punched in face in Walmart parking lot: On the record for Oct. 14 to 16

Craig Police Department

Saturday, Oct. 14

3:22 a.m. At The Memorial Hospital emergency room, staff requested assistance from officers for a patient who was getting out of control.

1:16 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of an assault. The caller advised that a green and white Chevy pickup pulled up next to him in the parking lot, and someone punched him in the face and was screaming at him. He didn't know why but believed the party may have been drunk.

7:10 p.m. At McDonald's, officers responded to a report of a small German shepherd puppy at large.

7:54 p.m. On the 1100 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving an argument over money. The parties were separated.

Recommended Stories For You

10:21 p.m. At the Popular Bar, an employee requested a drive-by from officers, because the employee thought there might be two people drinking in the alley. One wore black pants and a black jacket with flame marks on it. The parties left prior to contact.

Sunday, Oct. 15

8:15 a.m. On the 600 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. It turned out to be a Critters R Us employee who had come to remove a skunk from a yard.

12:23 p.m. On the 200 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of possible stolen license plates. A woman reported someone appeared to be using someone else's plates on a vehicle but did not return officers' call.

2:52 p.m. At Yampa Avenue and East Victory Way, officers initiated a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 34-year-old female on a warrant for another agency.

4:51 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct. A man was outside yelling at customers next to the pumpkins. The party left prior to officers' arrival.

10:03 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a theft. A female thought someone had stolen her prescriptions. Unrelated to the alleged theft, officers arrested a 32-year-old male for a restraining order violation and violation of bail bonds.

10:58 p.m. Officers responded to a mental health issue.

Monday, Oct. 16

9:38 a.m. At the Columbine Apartments on Wickes Avenue, a manager reported there appeared to be a homeless person living in the area near the apartment buildings. Officers did not find anyone but found items indicating someone was living in a field close to Columbine.

11:21 a.m. On the 600 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a non-injury car crash between a Jeep Wrangler and a parked white sedan. No damage was reported.

11:23 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, a man reported a handgun that had been lost somewhere between Craig and Fort Collins. It disappeared from a vehicle and may have been stolen.

12:27 p.m. At Walmart, a caller reported the loss and possible theft of a wallet from their vehicle in the parking lot. Officers reviewed security cameras and didn't see anybody enter the vehicle. They are still trying to locate the wallet.

1:36 p.m. At the Hampton Inn & Suites, officers responded to a report of a suspicious silver Impala that had been seen around the hotel for a few days but did not appear to be staying there. Officers sought to trespass the individual but were unable to locate them.

2:35 p.m. Officers took a report of a theft that turned into a civil standby.

4:58 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of fraud. A female came into the store twice with a fraudulent ID and was trying to send money. She had since left. Officers tried to contact her using the phone number and address she provided, but they were not valid.

5:40 p.m. On the 800 block of Tucker Street, a caller reported a disturbance. They said they could hear arguing in the area, but then the parties went inside. Officers were unable to locate them.

9:19 p.m. At the Timberglen Apartments, a caller reported a disturbance involving a male and female. It was unknown if it was verbal or physical. Officers contacted the parties and arrested a 21-year-old man for driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and domestic violence.