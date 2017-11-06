Man in sweat pants, flannel shirt causes stir in Craig: On the record for Nov. 2, 3

Craig Police Department

Friday, Nov. 2

8:17 a.m. At Traveler's Inn, officers arrested a 37-year-old female on a warrant out of the Steamboat Springs Police Department for identity theft, card theft and forgery.

11:32 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, a man wanted to speak with an officer about a restraining order issue.

11:50 a.m. At the OP Bar & Grill, officers arrested a 39-year-old female on a warrant for failure to appear. The same woman was involved in an earlier incident in which her two dogs attacked and injured another dog.

12:39 p.m. At West Sixth and Ranney streets, a caller reported a suspicious male party walked by and pulled out a large bag of something. He was described as being in his late 50s with dark hair and a goatee. Officers were unable to locate him.

2:23 p.m. On the 700 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of a woman who was bitten by her own dog.

5:20 p.m. A caller told officers their daughter's boyfriend had been abusive, been kicked out of his residence and was now living in and selling drugs out of a storage unit.

8:09 p.m. At Moffat County High School, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault involving a child.

8:16 p.m. On the 700 block of Breeze Street, a caller heard someone screaming, possibly from the alley area toward Yampa Avenue. Officers contacted two parties who hadn't heard anything, then contacted a male on the 700 block of Yampa Avenue who said the conflict was verbal, only, and he had left the residence. Officers found no evidence of a crime.

9:32 p.m. On the 500 block of School Street, officers responded to a disturbance involving a male party who was reportedly out of control. There had been an argument between two tenants, and they agreed to remain separated for the evening.

9:41 p.m. At The Memorial Hospital, officers responded to a report of a possible sexual assault on a child.

Saturday, Nov. 3

5:38 a.m. On the 500 block of Ledford Street, an officer was flagged down and informed there were two suspicious male parties in the area. Officers contacted one male and found no evidence of a crime. They were unable to locate the other male.

8:08 a.m. At A1 Laundry on Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a burglary. A window was found broken in the front door of the business. Nothing was missing.

8:58 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a sexual assault.

9:51 a.m. On the 500 block of Ranney Street, a man stated there was a male party in his neighbor's shop. The neighbor was out of town, and the man saw the party walk down the alley and into the shop. Officers contacted the party and sent him on his way. They were going to attempt to contact the property owner.

10:57 a.m. On the 300 block of Cedar Court, officers responded to a report of a man walking strangely, picking the ground and digging in his pocket. He wore gray sweatpants, a plaid jacket and was possibly in his 20s. The caller said he had something in his hand and was walking from the curb to middle of road and back again. Officers contacted the man, and he was waiting for a ride.

11:41 a.m. On the 1800 block of East Ninth Street, officers received a 911 call in which they could can hear children screaming. It was determined a child had inadvertently dialed 911 when their phone was in their pocket while playing on the playground.

2:02 p.m. On the 700 block of Bridger, officers responded to a report of harassment. A man wanted to know on what grounds he could file a temporary restraining order against his mother-in-law. Officers advised the mother-in-law that the man did not want contact from her.

3:38 p.m. At the Moffat County Library, officers responded to a report of a male party wearing a brown flannel and grey pants trying to break into someone's vehicle and looking into other vehicles. He was sitting in front of the library at a table talking to himself, then walked rapidly toward Taco Bell and stuck something in his right side. Officers contacted the male party, who said he was leaving.

5:08 p.m. At the Dollar Tree, officers responded to a report of a theft. A man wearing a brown plaid shirt and grey sweat pants allegedly stole a ninja toy set and plastic knife he had tucked under his shirt, then dropped as he was leaving the store. He picked it back up and left, going into the mall. He was thought to be in his 50s with a shaved head, and the caller thought he seemed twitchy and might be on drugs. Officers contacted the man and issued a trespass notice for shoplifting food.

7:21 p.m. At the Centennial Mall, officers responded to a report of a suspicious male party wearing sweat pants and a flannel shirt with a short buzz cut and dark hair. A caller stated he was yelling near the Dollar Tree. The man was trespassed from the mall.

8:08 p.m. At The Laundry, officers responded to a report of the same suspicious man who had recently been trespassed at the mall.

8:22 p.m. On the 500 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious man wearing sweat pants and a flannel shirt attempting to break into a woman's vehicle. She had observed him walking down the street as she sat in her vehicle. She said he then walked into her driveway, approached the car from behind and attempted to open the driver's side rear door. He then walk around and try to open the passenger side front and rear door, she said. She started to honk the horn in an attempt to frighten him away, but he didn't leave. The woman’s children were also in the vehicle. She continued to honk her horn and backed onto the street.

Officers found the 19-year-old man on the 600 block of Tucker Street, where he had entered the yard of a residence and was sitting on the back porch. He was the same man who had previously been trespassed from the mall and the laundromat. He was arrested on charges of criminal attempt, first-degree trespass, menacing and second-degree trespass.

8:27 p.m. At the Popular Bar, a 43-year-old Craig man was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.