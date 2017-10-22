Man bit by dog after crashing car: On the record for Oct. 17, 18

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Oct. 17

12:18 a.m. Officers took a report of a high school student that didn't show up at home and the parent was unsure if they ran away. The kid ended up returning.

10:46 a.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a suspicious man in his 20's walking around the parking lot asking for money. He also appeared to be snooping around vehicles when shoppers were inside. He wore blue jeans, a saggy brown hoodie and flip flops. Officers were unable to locate him.

10:50 a.m. At the Frontier Apartments, a manager was trying to impound a vehicle and the owner of the vehicle was causing problems with the management and tow company. They were able to work things out.

11:23 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a possible sex assault on a child.

Recommended Stories For You

11:50 a.m. On the 900 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a report of a missing trailer hitch from a truck. The owner wasn't sure if it was stolen or not.

1 p.m. At School Street and West Victory Way, officers responded to a non-injury car crash between a Ford Edge and a Ford truck. They were blocking the alley. A citation for failure to yield was issued to both drivers.

1:08 p.m. At School Street and West Victory Way, officers responded to a dog bite that occurred while one of the drivers involved in the prior car crash was waiting for officers to arrive. The dog, possibly a puppy, showed up in alley and bit them. The dog was impounded and quarantined.

3:26 p.m. On the 600 block of Victory Way, officers responded to a report of verbal harassment. The party was gone on arrival.

4:01 p.m. At Craig Middle School, officers responded to a report of theft. A teacher was missing an iPhone.

4:13 p.m. On the 3500 block of Douglas Street, officers responded to a report of harassment between ex's.

6:05 p.m. On the 1000 block of Legion Street, officers responded to a report of a verbal dispute between a party and an old landlord over property. Officers stood by while they got the party got their property back.

6:40 p.m. Officers took a report of a cold domestic violence incident.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

12:23 a.m. On the 500 block of McCoy Avenue, officers responded to a report of possible gunshots fired. Officers checked the area and could not find anything.

2:25 a.m. At the Frontier Apartments on First Avenue West, a woman advised her fiancé was very intoxicated and causing verbal disturbance. She then called back and said he had left. Officers did a welfare check.

2:57 a.m. At Frontier Apartments on First Avenue West, officers took a report of harassment from the same woman who advised her fiancé was now texting and harassing her. Officers warned him.

3:31 a.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. A motion light came on. Officers secured the garage.

7:03 a.m. At East Sixth Street and Colorado Street, officers initiated a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 34-year-old female for driving under restraint, no current registration and violation of bail bonds.

8:48 a.m. On the 1200 block of Legion Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. The man who kicked out a patrol vehicle window Oct. 12 was outside his house yelling. He was warned by officers to take it inside.

11:02 a.m. On the 700 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct.

12:46 p.m. Officers took a report of fraud involving a money order.

12:49 p.m. At Moffat County High School, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief.

1:15 p.m. At Moffat County High School, officers took a report of a threat or harassment between students.

3:17 p.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, officers took a report of a possible dog bite.

7:02 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of theft of several items. Officers are investigating the report.