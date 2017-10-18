Man assaulted in his home: On the record for Oct. 10, 11

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Oct. 10

10:02 a.m. At Lincoln and East Third streets, officers responded to a report of a car crash resulting in damage to a stop sign.

10:12 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of possible domestic violence that resulted in a welfare check on a juvenile male. No crime was discovered.

12:13 p.m. At the west Kum & Go, a caller reported possible drug activity. The caller saw a young person run up to a car and exchange something with a party in the back seat. Officers contacted the caller, but the vehicle was gone by the time officers arrived.

2:05 p.m. At The Memorial Hospital, an employee reported a possible theft of medication from a purse.

2:54 p.m. At the Davis House, on the 500 block of School Street, officers responded to a possible disturbance between a male and a female. The parties were contacted and separated. No crime was discovered.

3:14 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a possible sex crime.

4:08 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a juvenile runaway. He was found and returned home.

4:32 p.m. At the Loaf 'N Jug, officers initiated a traffic stop resulting in an arrest, possibly for charges of driving without insurance or a driver’s license.

5:52 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers took a report of a stolen cellphone.

5:55 p.m. On East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a theft from a business. The owner requested a male party be trespassed. It was unknown if a theft occurred.

6:18 p.m. At City Market, officers responded to a report of possible domestic violence in a parking lot. A male and female appeared to be arguing in a four-door, brown Toyota Camry. It did not appear to be physical. The female party got out of the vehicle. Officers contacted her, and she said the altercation was verbal.

6:40 p.m. On the 1400 block of Sage Street, a caller reported a suspicious silver Nissan on the road behind his house. He'd been having problems with someone shooting his dogs with a BB gun and wasn't sure if this vehicle was involved. Officers contacted the driver, who had pulled over to use his cellphone.

7:40 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers responded to a report of a car versus deer crash involving a white Toyota Camry. No damage was observed to the vehicle, but the deer was injured and had to be euthanized.

11:06 p.m. At the West Kum & Go, officers initiated a traffic stop and arrested a 22 year-old male for driving under restraint with no license plate attached and no insurance.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

1:31 a.m. On the 1400 block of Heather Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary and assault. Several parties in their mid 20s allegedly broke into a house, assaulted a male party in his early 20s, then left. The victim was left with minor injuries. The suspects were known to some of the residents of the house. The incident is under investigation, and charges are pending.

10:45 a.m. On the 1600 block of Yampa Avenue, animal control located a female pit bull that was friendly but had no tags.

11 a.m. At Northwest Storage on U.S. Highway 40, officers responded to a report of a burglary. A manager reported four units may have been broken into. Officers were awaiting return phone calls from individual owners to see if they found anything missing.

4:40 p.m. On the 900 block of Alta Vista Drive, officers responded to a report of an assault involving two adult sisters, which resulted in minor injuries to one of them.

10:19 p.m. On West Victory Way and Taylor Street, officers arrested a 37-year-old male on a warrant for another agency.