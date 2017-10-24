Man arrested for allegedly punching his girlfriend: On the record for Oct. 21, 22

Craig Police Department

Saturday, Oct. 21

12:41 a.m. At the Clarion Inn & Suites, officers responded to a report of verbal domestic violence. A man said a female was angry with him and then left. She had been drinking. She left on foot, and officers contacted her.

1:59 a.m. On the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A 22-year-old man from Craig was arrested for second-degree assault, child abuse and domestic violence. He had allegedly punched the victim, his girlfriend, twice.

11:28 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a possible drug transaction.

11:47 a.m. At Loaf 'N Jug, officers responded to a report of possible fraud or theft. A man stated he spent $10 at Loaf 'N Jug earlier in the week, but on Wednesday, his debit or credit card account was charged $30 for gas and $40 for an ATM withdrawal. He had already spoken with the store manager and his bank. Officers were going to review security footage.

Recommended Stories For You

2:08 p.m. At Walmart, an employee found what appeared to be a joint contained in a bag that was left by a customer. Officers destroyed the item.

3:28 p.m. In the Walmart parking lot, officers responded to a non-injury car crash involving a white Toyota Prius and a silver Ford F150. Both vehicles were drivable.

4:26 p.m. On the 2100 block of Crockett Drive, officers responded to a report of fraud. A man stated he received calls from someone claiming there was a warrant out for his arrest and that the caller was going to hack his bank account.

7:51 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A caller heard yelling in an apartment, a man screaming at a woman, stomping upstairs and the sound of someone throwing something. They stated a toddler and small child were in the apartment. Officers contacted the parties, and the altercation was verbal only.

8:09 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of children who walked out with items they did not pay for.

8:53 p.m. In the Walmart parking lot, officers responded to a report of a fight. The caller observed a white Ford truck with a big guy crawling through the cab. Officers contacted them, and the parties stated it was friendly discussion between brothers and cousins, all in the same vehicle.

Sunday, Oct. 22

6:04 a.m. On the 900 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to possible domestic violence between a girlfriend and boyfriend that was reported by a third party. They believed it was physical. When officers arrived, they could hear people speaking calmly. Officers contacted the homeowner, who wouldn't let them inside and denied anyone else was there.

3 p.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, officers responded to a report of a female party and her mother yelling at each other. Officers contacted them.

3:10 p.m. On the 3500 block of Douglas Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. A female caller said a neighbor was stalking her and leaving unwanted gifts. She stated\ the gifts and letters had stopped, but that morning, she found more letters. Officers spoke with her.

8:23 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a theft. An inmate at the Moffat County Jail said text messages were being received from his cell phone, but we was incarcerated and couldn't send texts. He wanted to report his phone stolen. He later said he no longer needed to file a report.

9:56 p.m. On the 600 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that was left running with no one around.

10:01 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a mental health issue.

11:18 p.m. At the Super 8 Motel on South Colorado Highway 13, management reported a guest didn't pay his bill. Officers contacted the individual, and he said he was going to charge the bill to his company card.