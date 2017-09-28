Man arrested as brother tries to get him to court: On the record for Sept. 25, 26

Craig Police Department

Monday, Sept. 25

12:37 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a suicide threat or incident.

9:30 a.m. On the 700 block of Taylor Street, a caller reported that someone was using her phone number to call and sell things to other people. An officer spoke with her.

10:36 a.m. On the 500 block of Victory Way, the owner of an apartment building reported that a resident of one of the apartments was assaulted by two men. They reportedly told her the male resident was supposed to be in court, and then knocked on several doors and found him. She stated they yanked him out of the room, shoved him, picked him up and tied his arms around. When officers arrived, they arrested the 40-year-old male resident for violation of bail bonds, violation of a restraining order for consuming alcohol and resisting arrest. One of the other men was his brother, who was trying to get him to court.

11:03 a.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. The caller heard an unknown male and female who lived in neighboring apartment yelling and hitting each other while kids were in the house. The caller could also hear people falling down. Officers contacted the male and female and determined it was verbal only and found no provable crime.

2:08 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, a caller said it appeared there was a lot of drug activity going on in the area.

3:01 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a sex assault.

3:50 p.m. At Rising Star Gymnastics, officers responded to a non-injury car crash between a Chevy Silverado and a Mercury Milan in the parking lot.

4:26 p.m. On the 1600 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a drug incident. A caller saw a woman shooting up drugs in the parking lot and reported she was there for 15 minutes. She was described as a white female with two short pigtails, a tank top and glasses. Officers did not find her.

9:36 p.m. At Riford Road and the Frontage Road, officers made a traffic stop. A 19-year-old Craig resident was arrested for a warrant from another agency.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

9:18 a.m. Officers responded to a suicide threat or incident.

10:22 a.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a suspicious silver blue Kia driving around the parking lot and offering trades for people to buy them stuff in Walmart. Officers were unable to locate them.

1:58 p.m. At Walmart, a caller reported that people in an older silver Nissan pickup were panhandling in the parking lot and had children with them. They wanted officers to check on them.

2:22 p.m. On the 200 block of South Highway 13, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A caller saw a male and female walk into a motel arguing. The female wore an olive shirt and blue jeans and the male wore a grey shirt and black shorts. Both were carrying backpacks. They were reportedly yelling, shouting and hitting each other as they walked across a field from the Clarion Inn to the Traveler's Inn. When officers contacted them, they had calmed down and agreed to separate. They said it was nothing physical, just verbal.

5:11 p.m. At the east Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of a non-injury car crash. A clerk reported a white Ford F250 pickup hit the air compressor and knocked it over. The driver said the throttle got stuck, but was issued a summons.

6:19 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of drug activity. A woman reported she was cleaning a trailer after her ex left and found a possible crack pipe.

6:52 p.m. Officers responded to a suicide threat or incident.

7:05 p.m. At Murdoch's, an employee advised of a possible shoplifter. An approximately 55-year-old woman with long brown hair, weighing about 110 pounds, attempted to leave premises with an unknown square item under her clothes that triggered the alarm. She refused to allow employees to check. She was last seen leaving in a Toyota Prius and it's unknown what, if anything, she stole.

10:24 p.m. At Frontier Apartments on the 500 block of First Avenue West, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A 36-year-old female from Craig was arrested on charges of third-degree assault, criminal mischief, domestic violence and two charges of violation of bail bond conditions.