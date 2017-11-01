Male takes bike from teenager: On the record for Oct. 29

Craig Police Department

Sunday, Oct. 29

2:19 a.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of a drunken pedestrian. Officers checked, and the man returned home to his apartment.

7:06 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, a female party reported her vehicle stolen. She believed a male party took her keys and grey Dodge after they had been at a party together. Officers found the vehicle a short time later with a male party inside. The 40-year-old man from Craig was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of schedule I/II drugs and drug paraphernalia, first-degree criminal trespass, theft under $50, theft between $50 and $300, driving under the influence, violation of bail bonds, possession of weapons by a previous offender and criminal possession of an identification document.

12:09 p.m. On the 600 block of Industrial Drive, officers responded to a report of two juveniles in a storage complex messing with stuff. One reportedly left on a bike. The owner believed there was still a juvenile in one of the fifth-wheel trailers and advised another trailer was entered, and the belongings were strewn about. Officers were unable to find them.

12:15 p.m. On Yampa Avenue near Craig Middle School, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Someone reported seeing a man wearing an orange shirt get out of his GMC Suburban and start shoving a male teenager on his bike. He took the bike, and the teenager walked away. He tied the bike to the hood of his vehicle and left headed south on Yampa Avenue. When officers contacted the juvenile, he did not want contact.

1:13 p.m. On the 200 block of Baker Drive, a caller reported fighting and yelling among neighbors outside his home. One male party was attacking a Nissan, and others were standing outside. The vehicle left, then returned. The incident was related to the previous bicycle incident near Craig Middle School.

1:43 p.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue West, officers responded to a report of an assault. A woman reported a man yanked her hair and took her keys. He was reportedly drunk, and she needed something from the apartment. ]Officers contacted the parties.

1:59 p.m. On the 500 block of Breeze Street, a caller reported someone attempted to break into their home. The window was broken out of the door in their guest house. The owner didn't believe anything had been taken.

3:34 p.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue West, the woman reported receiving harassing message from her daughter's father. She asked him to stop contacting her and was willing to press charges. Officers contacted the male party and advised him to stop texting her.

3:37 p.m. At Yampa Avenue and East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of a very intoxicated male who was on the ground behind the fire station. An ambulance was called.

5:16 p.m. At Apple Street and West Third Street, officers took a report of a hit-and-run crash. A beige pickup backed into a maroon SUV.

6:39 p.m. At West First Street and Doyan Avenue, officers responded to a car crash. A silver pickup hit a deer. It appeared to be drivable, and the deer could not be located.

6:52 p.m. On the 500 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A 47-year-old woman from Craig was arrested for six counts of violation of a restraining order.

8:53 p.m. At mile marker 88 on U.S. Highway 40, officers contacted a female who was allegedly intoxicated on the road. A 26-year-old female from Craig was arrested for violation of a restraining order for consuming alcohol.

9:44 p.m. On the 700 block of East 12th Street, officers issued a summons for breach of peace for a noise complaint.