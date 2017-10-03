Lunch thief: On the record for Sept. 28, 29

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Sept. 28

12:42 a.m. At the west Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that was parked at the gas pumps for an hour. The driver was asked to move and moved to a dirt parking lot. Officers contacted them and advised them to move on.

9:36 a.m. At The Memorial Hospital parking lot, officers responded to a report of non-injury, two-vehicle crash that didn't appear to do any damage.

9:41 a.m. At the Bank of Colorado, a male party became irate and advised he would be back later, then left. Officers advised the bank to call back if he showed up again.

9:52 a.m. On the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, a 35-year-old woman reportedly stole someone's lunch and was trespassed from the business.

11:06 a.m. On the 1700 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a crash, when the passenger door of a city of Craig vehicle fell open while the car was in motion and struck a parked personal vehicle. The passenger door was not secured.

11:25 a.m. On the 700 block of Russell Street, officers received a report that someone attempted to break into a visitor's vehicle in front of the old hospital.

1:54 p.m. On the 200 block of Victory Way, a 63-year-old male Craig resident — who was involved in the Bank of Colorado incident earlier in the day — was charged with driving under the influence of liquor, open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and driving under restraint. He was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

2:17 p.m. At the Moffat County Jail, officers responded to a report of harassment.

3:28 p.m. On the 600 block of Finley Lane, officers responded to a report of a possible attempted abduction of a high school student that allegedly occurred on Sept. 25.

3:55 p.m. On the 3800 block of West Sixth Street, someone reported they were being harassed by their ex-wife.

8:07 p.m. Officers responded to a mental health issue involving a juvenile.

9:46 p.m. At the east Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of two suspicious men in their early 20s sitting outside the business. One wore a red flannel coat and black hat. They left on foot headed toward the bus station. One of them was carrying a golf club and had been seen hitting rocks earlier. Officers were unable to locate them.

10:10 p.m. At Woodbury Park, officers responded to a report of two suspicious cars parked with their lights on for an hour. Officers contacted the occupants, and they were talking about relationship problems but were otherwise fine. They left for the night.

Friday, Sept. 29

9:07 a.m. On the 700 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of a male and female fighting in a nearby parking lot. It appeared to be verbal, and the female was cursing and screaming. The male was heard saying something about packing up and leaving. Officers contacted them, and the male was going to collect his belongings and leave.

1:17 p.m. At Craig Middle School, officers responded to a report of an assault. The school was handling the situation.

3:53 p.m. At the east Kum & Go, a caller reported someone had stolen ice cream, pizza and milkshakes. Management was checking security camera footage but believed police would be familiar with the party, who had left the scene.

4:37 p.m. At the Davis House, officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a male resident. The caller said he was attacked by the resident, who was described as a large man, when he confronted him about beating on a door. He was OK, and the resident was back in his room.

5:24 p.m. On the 600 block of East Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of an ongoing domestic violence issue. The female was returning to her residence to retrieve her belongings.

6:21 p.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. A woman reported her male neighbor had been threatening her. She then found someone had cut the wires on her black Grand Am and suspected it was him. A mechanic confirmed the wires had been cut, and officers advised the mechanic to write out a statement.

8:24 p.m. At Moffat County High School, officers responded to a report of a fight between juveniles on the practice field. A couple was separated for the evening.

9:13 p.m. On East 10th Street and Colorado Street, officers responded to a report of a green truck that was blocking the intersection. The owner was contacted and moved the vehicle.

11:50 p.m. On the 300 block of Washington Street, a caller reported someone was getting into the trash in the neighbor's yard. They saw two females with flashlights in the yard near a blue trailer and white camper. Officers were unable to locate them.