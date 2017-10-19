Love of Moffat County soccer keeps heart transplant recipient strong

4 — Tell others that you are an organ donor. If you’ve documented your wishes to be an organ and tissue donor, your wishes must be honored, regardless of whether others agree with your choice. To avoid confusion or delays, it’s important to tell others you feel strongly about donating your organs. Consider discussing the matter with family members, your health care providers, your clergy person and close friends.

3 — Include organ donation in your medical durable power of attorney. In addition to signing up with the Colorado state organ donor registry and using your driver’s license to indicate you want to be an organ donor, it’s a good idea to include your desire to donate in your important estate planning documents, especially your medical durable power of attorney.

2 — Use your Colorado Driver’s License to show you are an organ donor. When you get a new driver’s license in Colorado, you will be asked whether you would like to be an organ donor. If you say “yes,” the title “organ donor” will appear on your license, along with a red heart. Your information will also be forwarded to Donate Life Colorado, so if you’ve already used your driver’s license to indicate you want to donate, you don’t have to register online.

1 — Sign up at the Colorado Organ Donor Registry. To confirm your intention to be an organ donor, begin by registering with the state organ donor database at the Donate Life Colorado.

Thousands of Colorado residents are currently waiting for donated organs. To become a donor after your death:

CRAIG — The Moffat County High School soccer team welcomed back one of its biggest fans during its Homecoming game earlier this month.

It was a game Moffat County mother of three and heart transplant recipient Frances Neilsen feels blessed to have attended.

"Most of the kids on the soccer team, I've been there to help coach and watch them," she said.

Her youngest son, Wyatt, a high school senior, plays on the team.

Through the years, Neilsen has helped her husband, Mark, a former collegiate soccer player and coach, and cheered on the players.

"I would take pictures of every kid. By the time I got home, I would have 600 pictures and put them on Facebook for the kids," she said.

In 2002 Neilson contracted a virus that killed 90 percent of the left side of her heart. For the next year and a half, she was couch-bound and on oxygen, before having a pacemaker implanted in to help regulate her heartbeat.

Through the past 15 years, she said her hardest times were not the many surgeries or her transplant operation. Instead it was an afternoon when her pacemaker malfunctioned as she was helping her husband coach little league soccer.

"I was shocked out on the field. I took a face plant in the field," she said. "That hurt me the most, as it happened in front of the kids.

Her heart continued to weaken.

Three pacemakers later, about five years ago, she was fitted with a Left Ventricular Assist Device, or LVAD, to keep her heart beating. She was also placed on the heart transplant list, but weighed too much to receive one. So she underwent bariatric surgery and lost more than 150 pounds.

"I am now number one on the list," she wrote on her Go Fund Me page.

But, to receive a heart, Neilsen had move to Utah, within an hour’s drive of the hospital, but six hours away from her hometown, her husband and her youngest son.

Ivan Neilsen, her son, moved to Utah when he returned from his Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission. His home was the prescribed distance from the hospital, so Neilsen moved in to wait for a heart. Her son, Aaron, who works to help pay the bills, joined her.

On June 7, the call came in. A heart was on its way from Sacramento, California. The surgery took more than 13 hours but was a success. Though she is 49, "June 8, 2018, is my second birthday," she said.

Her surgery has been followed by almost six months of testing and monitoring for rejection.

"My mom is a perfect example — when all hope is lost, don't give up," said Ivan Neilsen.

If her progress continues, doctors expect to be able to release her to return home to Craig in time for Christmas.

"It's been hard, being away from my husband and son during his senior year," Neilsen said.

It's also hard being away from soccer games, so her doctors gave her permission to travel to Craig for Homecoming.

"The way the kids treated her was like she was their soccer mom. It was super heart touching to know she was cared for and missed," Ivan Neilsen said.

The team gave her the game ball. Now, she says she can't wait for Christmas and her return to Craig, a town she loves. She’s also looking forward to spending the New Year cheering on the sidelines and being a mom, grandmother and wife again.

"Cherish what you've got," she said. "Life is getting better, and I’ll be here to see my grandkids grow. That’s what matters the most. With God's help, we will work it all out."

To read updates and/or assist the Neilsen family with expenses not covered by insurance visit gofundme.com/2z-heart-transplant.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.