Loose dogs kill fawn: On the record for Nov. 6, 7

Craig Police Department

Monday, Nov. 6

10:40 a.m. On the 3800 block of West Sixth Street, a suspicious 30-year-old man dressed in black was reportedly looking into the back windows of houses about 8 a.m. He also appeared to be concealing an item under his arm. the man could not be located.

12:45 p.m. At Craig Middle School, officers responded to a report of possible drug-related activity.

1:18 p.m. On the 2900 block of East Highway 40, officers responded to a report of a car crash. It was turned over to another agency.

2:24 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary. An Xbox, computer hardware and software valued at $700 to $800 was taken from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

3:32 p.m. On the 1300 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a burglary. A woman returned home to find someone had forced entry through a front window. The only thing she found missing was some change. No suspects were named.

4:58 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report two irate customers, a male and female, causing a disturbance about something that occurred in the store. Officers contacted the parties and warned them for disorderly conduct and having dogs in the store.

7:14 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a possible juvenile runaway. The child was later found.

10:29 p.m. On the 500 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. The male caller stated he had a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend and that she was supposed to leave following a verbal dispute they had. Officers found no violation, as the restraining order allowed for some consensual contact.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

1:33 a.m. On the 600 block of Hockett Circle, officers responded to a report that the neighbors had an illegal fire or were throwing fireballs around. A 25-year-old male party received a city citation for breach of peace.

6:10 a.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a cold report of domestic violence that occurred earlier in the day in which a female party was possibly injured. The incident is still under investigation.

7:39 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. A female caller believed she was being stalked by an unknown female party who appeared to be following her around town, but she couldn't say for sure.

8:05 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a burglary. A 33-year-old man was arrested for burglary, harassment, second-degree tampering and domestic violence.

10:37 a.m. At the old Kmart building, officers responded to a report of suspicious parties trying to break windows. Officers checked and found no broken windows but it appeared they were trying to break concrete cinder blocks by the back door of the building. Officers contacted the party responsible for the building.

12:58 p.m. At West 10th and Taylor streets, officers responded to a report of two dogs attacking a fawn. Officers found the dogs, a black lab and a smaller dog, and cited the owner for dogs at large. The dogs killed the fawn, and a wildlife officer issued the dog owner a summons for illegal taking of game.

1:50 p.m. At Wendy's, a man called to report he thought his sandwich was undercooked and wanted to know what to do about it. He was referred to the Department of Health.

3:19 p.m. On the 800 block of Colorado Street, officers responded to a report of a theft. A woman reported that two men laid carpet in her home, and she later noticed some jewelry and a firearm were missing. Officers later arrested two brothers, a 29-year-old and 26-year-old, for burglary and theft. The items have not been recovered.

7:04 p.m. On the 2300 block of Baker Drive, a woman reported she heard a noise outside, and when she went outside to check, she saw the dome light on in her car, then heard the car door closed and saw a party running off. She didn't find anything missing.

9:40 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a theft. Some prescriptions were stolen from the front seat of an unlocked vehicle parked at the apartment building.

10:22 p.m. On the 600 block of Finley Lane, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A 19-year-old female entered the house of a man who had a restraining order against her, came into his bedroom and jerked him out of bed. A child was also present. She was arrested for a restraining order violation, harassment, domestic violence and child abuse.