Loaded livestock truck overturns on Highway 13 north of Craig, road closed in both directions

CRAIG — A semi-trailer truck pulling a livestock trailer full of cattle rolled over on Colorado Highway 13 about three miles north of Craig just after 3 p.m. Monday closing the road to traffic in both directions.

The driver and only person in the vehicle at the time of the single-vehicle accident was transported to The Memorial Hospital in Craig with what, according to Colorado State Patrol Officers, appeared to be minor injuries.

The highway is currently closed in both directions. Detours are available through Moffat County roads 103 and 22. It is not yet know how long the highway will be closed.

Emergency responders are working to set up a temporary corral before cutting the top of the trailer open to remove the cattle. Once the cattle have been removed the truck and trailer will be removed from the road allowing it to reopen.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, and the name of the driver has not yet been released.

Colorado State Patrol, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Fire/Rescue and Memorial Regional Health Emergency Services all responded to the accident. Colorado State Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

Recommended Stories For You

As of 8 p.m. Monday, traffic flow at the scene of the accident was back to normal.

Craig Press will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.