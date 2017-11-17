Live deer named as suspect in vandalism of deer statue: On the record for Nov. 13, 14

Craig Police Department

Monday, Nov. 13

12:17 a.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a suspicious, greyish-blue Mazda four-door car with two male parties. One party left the store with a full backpack that appeared heavy, possibly with stolen items. They were seen headed eastbound at the stoplight at Victory Way.

4:38 a.m. On Jeffcoat Drive, officers responded to a report of shots fired.

4:59 a.m. On the 600 block of Moffat Drive, while officers were responding to a report of shots fired, they saw a black Chevy drive up Moffat Drive. A male party abandoned the vehicle and ran eastbound. Officers were unable to locate him.

7:36 a.m. On the 2000 block of A Street, a caller reported their unlocked vehicle was broken into overnight. It had been rifled through, and a safety deposit box key was stolen as well as the caller's library card.

7:55 a.m. On the 900 block of Alta Vista Drive, a caller reported a statue in their yard had been vandalized. Someone yanked it out of the concrete and broke the legs off . When officers arrived, they found the deer statue had been knocked over by a live deer.

8:37 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a possible sexual assault.

8:45 a.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of a possible stolen shotgun that went missing a few days prior.

9:43 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, a caller reported her ex-boyfriend was harassing her. She stated he had been getting drunk and verbally abusing her via the phone. She was receiving texts currently and told the male she was calling the police. Officers spoke with the male party and advised him the female wanted no further contact. It was agreed that any further property issues would be resolved through his mother.

10:12 a.m. At Murdoch's, officers responded to a report of a weapons violation. Somebody was attempting to buy a weapon whose background check revealed he was wanted on a warrant for several charges.

10:35 a.m. On the 700 block of Colorado Street, a caller reported her niece was bitten by her dog and taken for treatment.

4:12 p.m. On the 500 block of Second Avenue West, officers responded to a report of theft of a purse, computer, iPhone charger, credit cards and approximately $200 from an unlocked vehicle.

5:31 p.m. On the 1400 block of Heather, officers responded to a report of a drug incident related to mental health issues.

8:07 p.m. On the 500 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief regarding a broken window at someone's house.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

12:53 a.m. On the 700 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a report of suspicious male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up who was walking down the alley looking in yards and trash cans. Officers were unable to locate the man.

7:23 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a runaway child who was returned to their parent.

8:57 a.m. At Homemaker Furnishings, officers responded to a report of possible domestic violence. A female party stated her ex-boyfriend was following her and driving erratically. She believed he was possibly in the Maybell area. Another witness also witnessed the erratic behavior. Moffat County Sheriff's Office assisted the police in contacting and arresting the 47-year-old man in Maybell on charges of harassment and domestic violence.

9:24 a.m. On the 200 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious group of four males and one female seen walking east on Victory Way. They appeared to be looking in the windows of vehicles. Officers were unable to locate them.

9:57 a.m. At Moffat County High School, officers responded to a drug incident.

1:49 p.m. At Crescent Drive and U.S. Highway 40, officers responded to a report of a possible assault. Two females were fighting. Officers contacted them, mediated the dispute and sent them on their way. Neither wanted to press charges.

2:27 p.m. At First Street and MJK Ace Hardware, officers initiated a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 28-year-old female for driving under restraint related to previous alcohol charges and lack of insurance.

4:03 p.m. At the 1900 block of Baker Drive, a man reported a suspicious incident. He found a small hole in the side of his right front tire, and when he took it to be repaired, he found it wasn't fixable because the hole went through the sidewall. He suspected somebody had punctured his tire. Officers called him back, but were unable to reach him.

4:31 p.m. At West Sixth Street and Pershing Street, officers responded to a non-injury crash between a Buick and a Jeep. A citation was issued.

5:11 p.m. On the 200 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a Ford Expedition that backed into a pole.

6:43 p.m. At West Fourth Street and Breeze Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A sheriff's deputy was flagged down by a citizen who reported that parties were stopped in a vehicle in the area and appeared to be arguing over a cigarette lighter. They were warned and sent on their way.

7:41 p.m. At Lube Plus, officers responded to a report of smoke coming from the building. Officers checked it, and it appeared to be coming from a furnace.

8:41 p.m. At Lube Plus, officers responded to a second report of smoke coming from the building. Officers contacted the owner and alerted them that it seemed there was more smoke than normal coming from the furnace.