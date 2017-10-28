Late-night rollover accident near Moffat, Routt county border

First responders were on the scene in the early hours Saturday on a call of a rollover accident on Colorado Highway 394.

The incident happened shortly after midnight when an auto flipped on the road, about eight miles along the highway south of Craig, near the border of Moffat and Routt and counties and Breeze Basin.

The cause for the crash is uncertain, though the vehicle came to a stop upside-down in the middle of the road, losing its right rear tire in the process.

Craig Fire/Rescue, Memorial Regional Health and Colorado State Patrol were on scene for the accident, which involved a driver who is a minor and several companions.

There were no injuries, and none of those involved required hospital transport.