Last day to ‘cure’ ballots in Colorado 2017 election

Wednesday, Nov.15 is the final day for voters to “cure” ballots cast in the Nov. 7 Coordinated Election, according to a news release from the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

When the Colorado legislature, in 2013, created rules for Colorado’s mail-ballot elections, it provided voters an eight-day period after the election to correct signature issues, such as no signature on a ballot envelope or a signature that didn’t match the one file.

“We had 12 ballots to cure,” said Moffat County Clerk and Recorder Lila Herod. The county elections office notified affected voters by phone and postal mail.

While in-state ballots were due by 7 p.m. Nov. 7., military and overseas ballots had to be postmarked by Election Day but were allowed the same eight days to arrive in the county clerks’ offices.

Election results will be certified later this month.

“We are set to canvass the election on Nov. 16 and conduct the post audit on the 17th. If all goes well, we will then certify the election results,” Herod said.