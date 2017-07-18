Ladies of the links: Craig’s Silver Bullet golf tourney draws Western Slope women | CraigDailyPress.com

In June, the Cottonwood Classic provided a gathering for the guys of the region to flock to Yampa Valley Golf Course for several rounds of the sport. This past weekend, it was the gals' turn.

The 31st annual Silver Bullet Ladies Golf Classic brought in women from across the Western Slope for a two-day tournament complete with sun, fun and more.

Though the list of players dwindled from previous years with 45 competitors signing up, the event was no less lively, said Susan Utzinger with Yampa Valley Ladies Golf Association.

Besides good conditions maintained by the grounds crew for the greens and fairways during the day, the clubhouse was hoping Saturday night as well during a dance party.

"Great weather, great golfers, an extraordinary meal provided by Carelli's, great sponsorship from the community and a host of volunteers to help out with scoring, special contests and making the tournament run smoothly," she said.

Winning the championship flight and overall event was third-year champion Stacey Arnold, of Denver, with a combined gross score of 149 across Saturday and Sunday. Placing at the top in net scores in the flight was Christy Davidson at 136.2.

Winning in gross tallies in the first through third flights were Sheila Naski (165), Michelle Marquardt (182) and Judy Kuberry (191). Net wins went to Vicki Riley (133), Kelle Wilson (137.8) and Luann Hadlock (139.8).

A mixture of local and out-of-town golfers is a regular feature for the Silver Bullet, and this year was no different as many competitors from Grand Junction, Aspen and other Western Slope communities returned to YVGC.

Naski said she has been playing in the tournament for about 17 years, traveling from Grand Junction for the occasion, and it's the quality of the course that keeps bringing her back to Craig.

"It's a good course, folks here work hard on it," she said. "This is a don't-miss tournament."