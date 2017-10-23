Kids break into empty house: On the record for Oct. 19, 20

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Oct. 19

12:12 a.m. On the 900 block of Barclay Street, a caller reported seeing someone try to open their car door. It was locked, and the party, who appeared to be male and wore a dark coat, continued southbound on foot.

6:09 a.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, a woman reported a male party was repeatedly banging on her front door and making threats to her via phone and text. She said he was at her home in a light-blue Subaru. She left and was driving around Craig to avoid him. Officers advised her come to the Public Safety Center to speak with an officer.

8:46 a.m. On the 500 block of East Victory Way, a woman reported she was being harassed via social media by a male and female party who were threatening to report her for theft of a TV. Officers had previously arranged civil standbys on several occasions for the female party to retrieve the TV, but she never showed up.

9:57 a.m. On the 500 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a report of a theft of a license plate.

10:46 a.m. Officers responded to a report of possible child abuse related to domestic violence.

11:32 a.m. At the Post Office parking lot, a man reported his pickup had been broken into the night before. The vehicle was locked, but it appeared someone went through the back window, which was open, despite previously being closed. A couple of knives in the vehicle had been moved, but it was unknown if anything was stolen.

12:36 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, a man who was incarcerated at the Moffat County Jail wanted to report his vehicle stolen. He had the title with him. The vehicle was parked outside in the safety center parking lot.

12:56 p.m. At Craig Middle School, officers responded to a liquor violation. A student was issued a citation for minor in possession of alcohol.

1:20 p.m. On the 700 block of West Victory Way, a caller reported they had been contacted by a party who claimed to be an acting attorney and was asking for information. The caller wanted to be sure this party was credible and spoke with an officer.

2:07 p.m. Officers took a report of possible child abuse.

2:19 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers took a report of harassment via Facebook.

6:29 p.m. On the 600 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of burglary. A neighbor said they saw children breaking in through the back door of an empty house every other day. The caller kept locking the back door, but they kept getting in. They then saw the children walking north on Breeze Street carrying a road cone. Officers contacted two males and two females and found out who the property owner was in order to contact them.

8:26 p.m. On West Victory Way and Steele Street, officers euthanized an injured deer that had been hit by a car.

Friday, Oct. 20

6:29 a.m. On the 800 block of Barclay Street, a caller reported an unknown party had vandalized her Halloween decorations on several occasions. She wanted to speak to an officer and asked for extra patrol.

12:58 p.m. Officers responded to a report of possible child abuse.

2:29 p.m. On the 2200 block of Williams Lane, a female caller stated she had the paperwork to show that a certain vehicle belonged to a male party and she wished to retrieve it from another party.

4:49 p.m. At the Dollar Tree, officers responded to a report of an assault. The caller saw about eight children behind the Dollar Tree on bikes, and one was choking another. The alleged aggressor was wearing a bright blue helmet and a dark shirt, and the child being choked was wearing a white helmet and a red shirt with black on the collar. They saw the children get up and ride around the parking lot and street and the child who was being choked looked OK. Officers were unable to locate them.

9:22 p.m. On the 400 block of Green Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious, parked black Toyota Highlander. The male driver had a mustache, a darker complexion and was wearing all black. The caller thought it was strange the way he was parked and approached the vehicle. The occupant reportedly said he was looking for a place to eat a hamburger. The caller requested extra patrol.

11:20 p.m. On Ashley Road, officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a mother, daughters and two male parties in a red truck. The police notes are unclear, but it appears a 17-year-old daughter was there with her boyfriend and another male party. One of the male parties slammed the door in the mother's face and pushed her. No alcohol or weapons were involved. Two daughters, age 14 and 17, were in the house screaming at the mother. No crime was discovered and the two male parties left.