Jeep rollover west of Craig sends one male to hospital | CraigDailyPress.com

Craig Fire/Rescue responded to a single vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 40 about 10 miles west of Craig Friday morning.

A Jeep SUV was westbound when it rolled about 50 or 60 feet down an embankment near milepost 80 around 8 a.m, according to Battalion Chief Troy Hampton.

A single male occupant was out of the vehicle and lying down when first responders arrived, Hampton said. Craig Fire/Rescue was initially paged to do an extrication, but some individuals who saw the rollover were able to get him out of the vehicle.

The male party was transported by ambulance to Memorial Regional Health. Injuries are unknown at this time and it's also unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt.

Moffat County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene and Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash. The Daily Press will update this story as more information is available.