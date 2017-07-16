Hitchhiker with guns: On the record for July 12, 13 | CraigDailyPress.com

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, July 12

1:36 a.m. At City Park, officers responded to a report of a possible sex crime that was determined to be unfounded.

2:20 a.m. On the 600 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. People were yelling outside, but officers were unable to find them.

2:42 a.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person leaning against the building, who ended up being an employee on a break.

9:13 a.m. At U.S. Highway 40 near John Deer, officers responded to a report of a possible hitchhiker carrying a rifle. When officers contacted him, he explained he had broken down in the area and was trying to get back to a residence. He had a backpack on as well, which turned out to be another gun case. He said he didn't want to leave the weapons in the car.

10:20 a.m. On the 300 block of Washington Street, a caller reported a red heeler puppy was in their yard. They said it had gotten out of a neighbor's yard and that the owner hadn't been home in a couple of days and the puppy had no food or water. Officers contacted the owner and returned the puppy to its yard, where they found it had plenty of water. The owner was warned about the dog getting loose.

8:19 p.m. On the 500 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary. Someone broke into the caller's room and stole an Xbox and cell phone.

8:25 p.m. On the 800 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. A party was housesitting and found an unknown vehicle parked in the driveway. Officers determined the neighbor had parked it there to avoid chip sealing operations and wasn't able to get a hold of anyone.

8:53 p.m. At the Elk Run apartments, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A male party was trying to get his stuff and leave and his girlfriend wouldn't let him leave. Officers determined it was nothing physical and mediated the situation. One party would stay with a friend.

8:54 p.m. On the 700 block of Marland Avenue, officers responded to a fireworks complaint. The parties had gone inside when officers arrived.

10:08 p.m. On the 600 block of Riford Road, a suspicious vehicle was seen driving through the parking lot and had reportedly been in the area a while.

10:33 p.m. On the 600 block of Riford Road, a disturbance over a truck occurred between the same parties in the previous incident. Officers mediated and separated the parties.

11:39 p.m. At the Davis House, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A party was yelling. It turned out to be a civil matter involving a landlord-tenant dispute. The landlord was trying to get a party out of an apartment.

Thursday, July 13

3:10 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Someone could hear people arguing and a female crying. Officers couldn't get anyone to come to the door and all was quiet when they arrived.

10:36 a.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a request for extra patrol due to possible drug activity near the caller's apartment.

12:17 p.m. On the 700 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a non-injury car crash. Two cars bumped into each other doing minor damage.

2:33 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a theft. The caller advised that their package had been wrongly delivered to a neighbor's address, and the neighbor said they took it to the post office. But the post office said that wasn't true and they had no package. Officers are trying to track down the package.

4:12 p.m. At Memorial Regional Health Clinic, officers responded to a report of someone bit by their neighbor's dog.

4:15 p.m. Officers took a report of possible child abuse or neglect.

4:40 p.m. On the 700 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a report of a second-degree assault possibly involving a weapon. A female and juvenile daughter were taken out of the house. A male party later turned himself in at the Public Safety Center.

7:03 p.m. At U.S. Highway 40 at Walmart, officers responded to a non-injury car crash between a Jeep Wrangler and a Toyota Tacoma. The driver of the Tacoma was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, following too close, no drivers license and open container of marijuana.

9:37 p.m. On Victory Way near Breeze Street, a suspicious male was seen walking toward JW Snacks through the bank parking lot carrying a metal pipe and looking through trash. He was contacted and said he picked up the pipe made of copper for recycling purposes.