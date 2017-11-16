Highlights from the Craig City Council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 14

When: Workshops normally begin at 4 p.m., meetings begin at 6:30 on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. The next meeting is Tuesday, Nov 28. Meeting times and dates are subject to change, check the Craig Press Government Update online the Monday prior to meetings for additional information including agendas.

Boy Scouts from Troop 192 were in attendance to earn merit badges as the Craig City Council met to conduct business on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Here are the top five decisions made by councilors made during the meeting.

1 — The council held a short public hearing before unanimously passing the 2018 Budget (Ordinance 1070 – 2018 Budget) on first reading. The council plans to hold a budget workshop, open to the public, to discuss the final version of the budget, prior to the second, and final reading of the ordinance expected on Nov. 28.

2 — Revised rules for refuse haulers passed unanimously on first reading. Ordinance 1069 – Amending Refuse Haulers Requirements — has been revised, and updated to reflect an increase in private haulers using the Moffat County Landfill.

If the ordinance passes, haulers will have until March 1, 2018 to get an annual inspection, and receive a license at a cost of $300 per vehicle including a trailer. Fees could go higher if the city hires a third party to conduct the Colorado Department of Transportation, plus garbage truck inspections.

The ordinance is one of many City Attorney Sherman Romney has been working to update. The revisions were introduced soon after Moffat County Commissioners approved an agreement to accept trash hauled by private companies from Routt County.

"Our timing was terrible," said Councilman Tony Bohrer. "We have these new companies coming in, and now that we're getting competition, people's perspective is that we're going to throw the book at them. The reality is that was not our intention. The ordinance was already being revised."

City staff has been directed to seek a third party to handle inspections.

"We feel this is necessary for the safety and well-being of our community, but having a third party do the inspection will help prevent the City from conducting inspections of its competitors," said Mayor John Ponikvar.

The city also regulates other businesses such as pawn shops, dry cleaners, street vendors and liquor sales.

3 — Council approved the 2018 Operating Plan and Budget for the Moffat County Local Marketing District (LMD). During discussion, Councilman Chris Nichols expressed concerns that the budget proposed to keep more in reserve — around $350,000 — than the organization planned to spend on marketing the county. He also expressed concern about plans to pay for an executive director and build a visitor center. Councilman Derek Duran felt these concerns might be addressed in the next few weeks as a discussion to combine the LMD and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership continue. The motion passed five to two with Nichols and Duran both voting against it.

4 — Council voted unanimously to appoint Luke Tucker to a three-year term as the city representative on the LMD board. The position was advertised and City Manager Mike Foreman reported that no other applicants had applied.

5 — The council also unanimously voted to select an auditor and approved a lease with Connections 4 Kids for space in the Center of Craig for $200 per month for 12 months.

"They have been good partners and it's good to have someone in that building daily," said City Parks and Recreation Director Dave Pike.

The organization has rented space from the City for a few years.

Mayor Ponikvar praised the organization for helping kids and families.

"They do a great job for the community."

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.