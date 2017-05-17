Heroin found in courthouse: On the record for May 16 | CraigDailyPress.com

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, May 16

3:08 a.m. On West Third Street and Birch Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. A female with medical issues was found passed out inside the vehicle and an ambulance was called.

10:03 a.m. On the 1000 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of theft, but officers determined it was a civil dispute over tools. Someone had borrowed tools and hadn't returned them.

12:48 p.m. On Green Street, officers responded to a report of a stolen 1992 Jeep, but it turned out the Jeep had been taken without permission by the owner's daughter. Both the Jeep and daughter were recovered.

4:49 p.m. At City Market, officers responded to a report of syringes found by an employee in the men's restrooms in City Market. They were collected for destruction.

5:36 p.m. At the Moffat County Courthouse, officers responded to a report of suspected heroin in the downstairs bathroom. Tests confirmed that the black tar-like substance was heroin.

7:25 p.m. On the 500 block of Barclay Street, officers initiated a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 23-year-old male for driving under restraint related to a previous alcohol violation.