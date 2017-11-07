Herndon family: Heartfelt thanks to community

We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support that we have received since our recent house fire.

We would like to thank the firefighters — off-duty, as well as retired — who came out. Thanks, also, to the Craig Police Department and Moffat County Sheriff's Office for the quick response and valiant efforts to save our home.

We would also like to thank our family, The Journey, our church family, friends and the people in our community. They all have been more than generous with their offers of support and generosity. Words cannot express how we feel.

With God's blessings and the continued support and prayers, we will weather the storm.

Once again thank you, and God bless.

The Herndons: Harry, Sandy, Hailee and Alexis