Help sought to locate missing man

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a missing man.

Peter Christian Ruffner, 66, of Rangely, was reported missing Oct. 8. Ruffner is a white male, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and about 220 pounds. Ruffner has not been seen since Friday, Sept. 29.

Rio Blanco County deputies and Search and Rescue teams have conducted searches in the vicinity of his residence in the county west of town.

“We have not had any signs of Mr. Ruffner at this time,” said Undersheriff Brice Glasscock.

Anyone who has any information or has had contact with Ruffner is asked to call the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office at 970-878-9600.