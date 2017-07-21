Heavy rain leads to Friday road closures near Colorado Highway 13 | CraigDailyPress.com

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is advising drivers to take caution.

At about 6 p.m. torrential rainfall north of Rifle created multiple mudslides with heavy debris and rock flows, according to a release from the agency. Highway 325 going toward Rifle Gap from State Highway 13 was affected early on from mile marker .5 north past mile marker five.

CDOT is on scene and working their way north to clear the debris. This road is currently closed.

Travelers on this route should expect delays near mile marker 5 with road closure until the mud and debris can be cleared and the road condition assessed.

Additional flooding occurred on County Road 233 with an expanse 150 to 250 yards in length under water with mud and debris continuing to flow. Garfield County Road and Bridge is working on the situation.

There is also active flooding on County Road 251 where Rifle Creek flows past.

Local travelers are advised to use extreme caution in these areas and beware of other arterial roadways in the area that might have been compromised in the downpour.