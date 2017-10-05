Health Briefs: Obesity contributes to 40 percent of cancer diagnoses

Overweight and obesity are associated with increased risk of 13 types of cancer. These cancers account for about 40 percent of all cancers diagnosed in the United States in 2014, according to the latest Vital Signs report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Overall, the rate of new cancer cases has decreased since the 1990s, but increases in overweight- and obesity-related cancers are likely slowing this progress.

"A majority of American adults weigh more than recommended — and being overweight or obese puts people at higher risk for a number of cancers — so these findings are a cause for concern," said CDC Director Brenda Fitzgerald, M.D. "By getting to and keeping a healthy weight, we all can play a role in cancer prevention."



Affordable health screenings scheduled Oct. 18

Residents living in and around the Craig can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening on Oct. 18 at the Craig Assembly of God Church, 1150 E. 9th St.

Screenings can check for the following.

• The level of plaque buildup in] arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.

• Diabetes risk.

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis.

• Kidney and thyroid function.

Screenings are will be accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work to create a package that is right for individuals based on age and risk factors.

Pre-registration is required by calling 1-877-237-1287 or visiting lifelinescreening.com.

Study links partner violence to homicides

Data from the National Violent Death Reporting System, recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have found that more than half of homicides among women were related to intimate partner violence. One in 10 victims of Intimate Partner Violence-related homicide were reported to have experienced some form of violence in the month preceding their deaths, which could have provided opportunities for intervention. Other findings indicate the following.

Non-Hispanic black and American Indian/Alaskan Native women had the highest rates of homicide.

More than half of the adult female homicides involving known circumstances were related to intimate partner violence.

Among intimate partner violence-related homicides, about 80 percent were committed by a current intimate partner, while about 14 percent were committed by a former intimate partner.

According to the CDC, Intimate partner violence is preventable. The Veto Violence campaign provides tools to help and is available at go.usa.gov/xrteg.

Agency seeks to raise awareness of women veterans

There are more than 1.6 million female veterans in the United States, and many feel invisible and unsupported by traditional veterans' services, according to Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

"The word veteran calls to mind the image of a man, especially when you're talking about a combat veteran. … Women veterans share many of the exact same concerns of our male colleagues, yet we also face unique issues," Thomas wrote in a blog for the Office of Women's Health.

She believes communities can help take care of women veterans.

"See us. Hire us. Make space in veterans' organizations, on your campuses, in your VA hospital. Recognize our experiences and unique needs, and care enough about them to have us at the table when you're planning your next veteran outreach project," Thomas wrote.

To read the complete blog post visit womenshealth.gov/blog/category/healthcare-and-women

To learn about services offered to women veterans, visit va.gov/womenvet/index.asp

Tips offered to help people with Alzeimer’s

People with Alzheimer's disease often need more time to dress. It can be difficult for them to choose clothing, but it’s important to allow the person to dress on his or her own for as long as possible.



Following are tips from the National Institute on Aging.