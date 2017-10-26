Health Briefs: Memorial Regional Health specialty clinic gains new status

Memorial Regional Health's Specialty Clinic, located at 600 Russell St., is now a Rural Health Care Clinic. This is the same designation earned by the clinic at 785 Russell St. and the Women's Health Clinic, located at 750 Hospital Loop.

"Patients of this clinic will not experience any change," said MRH Vice President of Operations Jennifer Riley. "It helps us, the organization, on the reimbursement side with Medicare and Medicaid."

Advice offered for identifying healthy, unhealthy relationships

Domestic violence awareness month is nearly at an end, but learning more about healthy relationships should happen year round. The Office of Women's Health offers advice for recognizing the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships.=

Sometimes, a relationship, while not be abusive, might have some serious problems that make it unhealthy. Those who think they might be in an unhealthy relationship should be able to talk to their partner about their concerns. If they feel they can’t talk to their partner, they might, instead, try talking to a trusted friend, family member or counselor. Confidential hotlines can also offer help and support.



Signs of an unhealthy relationship include the following.



• Focusing all your energy on your partner.

• Dropping friends and family or activities you enjoy.

• Frequently feeling pressured or controlled.

• Having more bad times in the relationship than good.

• Feeling sad or scared when with your partner.



Signs of a healthy relationship include the following.



• Having more good times in the relationship than bad.

• Having a life outside the relationship with your own friends and activities.

• Making decisions together, with each partner compromising at times.

• Dealing with conflicts by talking honestly.

• Feeling comfortable and able to be yourself.

• Feeling able to take care of yourself.

• Feeling as though your partner supports you.

For more information visit womenshealth.gov/violence-against-women/am-i-being-abused/#a

Fast facts about breast cancer explored

While there are more than 100 types of cancer, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offer the following facts.

• Other than skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women.

• Each year in the United States, more than 200,000 women develop breast cancer, and more than 40,000 women die from the disease.

• Men also develop breast cancer, but it is not very common. Less than 1 percent of breast cancers occur in men.

• Most breast cancers are found in women who are age 50 or older, but breast cancer also affects younger women. About 10 percent of all new cases of breast cancer in the United States are found in women younger than age 45 years.

• Symptoms can include any change in the size or the shape of the breast, pain in any area of the breast, nipple discharge other than breast milk (including blood) and a new lump in the breast or underarm. Some people have no symptoms.

• Getting mammograms regularly can lower the risk of dying from breast cancer.



The CDC recommends that those who develop worrisome signs or symptoms see a doctor right away.

First-ever youth compendium of physical activity released

A new resource is available to encourage physical activity among youth.



The National Collaborative on Childhood Obesity Research has launched online the Youth Compendium of Physical Activities for researchers, health care professionals, teachers, coaches and fitness professionals. The compendium provides measures of energy expenditure for 196 common youth activities, including sedentary activities, standing activities, playing and participating in games and walking and running.

It is was designed so users can identify an activity of interest and easily find the energy expenditure assigned for that activity. All the data files are available for download.



The Youth Compendium is the culmination of a 5-year effort between NCCOR, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health and experts in the field of youth energy expenditure. It represents a first for the field, as it is based entirely on youth data.

The companion paper that contains a complete description of methods and data sources was recently published in the Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise journal.



To learn more and use the compendium, visit NCCOR's website nccor.org/tools-youthcompendium

