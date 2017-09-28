Health Briefs: Affordable health screenings coming to Craig 

Residents living in and around the Craig can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Screenings will be held Oct. 18 at the Craig Assembly of God Church, 1150 E. Ninth St.

Screenings can check for the following.

• The level of plaque buildup in the arteries, which is related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.

• Diabetes risk.

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis.

• Kidney and thyroid function.

Screenings are accessible for those in wheelchairs or difficulty walking. Free parking is also available.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work to create a package that is right for individual age, needs and health factors.

Registration is required by calling 877-237-1287 or visiting lifelinescreening.com.

Program makes doctor visits easier, faster for veterans

The Veterans Health Information Exchange, also known as the Virtual Lifetime Electronic Record Health program, shares important parts of a veteran's health record between the Department of Veterans Affairs and participating community health care providers. The exchange occurs over a secure, private network known as the eHealth Exchange. This program is free and voluntary for veterans, but VA needs consent. To learn more and register for the process visit http://www.va.gov/vler.

Naloxone available over the counter in Colorado

Colorado drug overdose deaths are increasing dramatically. The life-saving drug naloxone, which can reverse overdoses of opioids and heroin, is available at some Colorado pharmacies — including City Market pharmacies in both Steamboat and Craig — without a prescription. Costs vary.

Man Therapy

Created for working-age males approaching a crisis and their loved ones, the mantherapy.org website is a tool that helps men examine their own mental health and take a variety of actions that will put them on the path to treatment and recovery.

Using humor to cut through denial and stigma, Man Therapy reshapes the conversation about depression, anger, stress and even suicide by speaking to men as men. Featuring Man Therapy’s iconic fictional therapist, Dr. Rich Mahogany, the site offers online self-help therapies, cognitive behavior therapy tools, connections to third party mental health apps and telehealth resources.

Since its launch in 2012, Man Therapy has helped more than 800,000 visitors from around the world. The campaign is the result of a partnership between Cactus, a Denver-based advertising agency, and the Office of Suicide Prevention at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Help available for people with hearing loss

Hearing loss is common in older adults. It can be especially hard for them to hear when more than one person is talking or there is background noise. Following are some tips from the National Institute on Aging to use when talking with someone who has a hearing problem:



• In a group, include people with hearing loss in the conversation.

• Find a quiet place to talk to help reduce background noise, especially in restaurants and at social gatherings.

• Stand in good lighting and use facial expressions or gestures to give clues.

• Face the person and speak clearly.

• Speak a little more loudly than normal, but don't shout.

• Speak at a reasonable speed.

• Do not hide your mouth, eat or chew gum while speaking.

• Repeat yourself, if necessary, using different words.

• Try to make sure only one person talks at a time.

• Be patient. Stay positive and relaxed.

• Ask how you can help.



Visit nia.nih.gov to learn more about hearing loss and older adults.



Follow safety rules to help prevent ATV accidents

Ninety-two percent of ATV-related deaths are the result of warned-against risks, such as youth riding adult-sized ATVs. Northwest Colorado Health and the ATV Safety Institute remind riders to follow the Golden Rules for ATV Safety:

Always wear a helmet and protective gear.

Never ride on public roads.

Never carry a passenger on a single-rider vehicle.

Ride an ATV appropriate for your age and readiness.

Supervise riders younger than 16.

Ride only on designated trails and at a safe speed.

For more safety information for young riders, go to http://www.atv-youth.org. Rider readiness checklists and a free online safety course is available at atvsafety.org.