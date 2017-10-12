Health Briefs: Affordable health screenings coming to Craig on Wednesday

Residents living in and around Craig can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Screenings will be held Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Craig Assembly of God Church, 1150 E. Ninth St.

Screenings can check for the following.

• The level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for osteoporosis

• Kidney and thyroid function

Screenings are accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work to create a package that is right for individual age and risk factors.

Pre-registration is required by calling 877-237-1287 or visiting lifelinescreening.com.

Man Therapy offers tool for self-examination

Created for working-age males approaching a crisis, as well as their loved ones, the mantherapy.org website is an innovative tool that helps men examine their own mental health and take a variety of actions that will put them on the path to treatment and recovery.

Using humor to cut through the denial and age-old stigma that mental health issues are unmanly and signs of weakness, Man Therapy reshapes the conversation about depression, anger, stress and suicide by speaking to men as men. Featuring Man Therapy’s iconic fictional therapist, Dr. Rich Mahogany, the site offers online self-help therapies, cognitive behavior therapy tools, connections to third-party mental health apps and telehealth resources. With wit and humor, Man Therapy meets men where they are.



Since its launch in 2012, Man Therapy has helped more than 800,000 visitors from around the world. The campaign is the result of a partnership between Cactus, a Denver-based advertising agency, and the Office of Suicide Prevention at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.



Health approaches offered for arthritis sufferers

An estimated 27 million adults in the United States live with osteoarthritis, the most common type of arthritis. Osteoarthritis, also called degenerative joint disease, is caused by the breakdown of cartilage. Osteoarthritis is characterized by pain, joint damage and limited motion. The disease generally occurs late in life and most commonly affects the hands and large weight-bearing joints, such as the knees.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a health condition that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in the joints. Conventional medical treatments are highly effective for RA, however, researchers are also studying complementary health approaches as possible additions to RA treatments.

National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health recommends some approaches that are used to manage arthritis symptoms, including the following.

Glucosmine and chondroitin supplements

Acupuncture

Tai chi

Massage therapy

Those thinking about trying a complementary health approach for arthritis are invited to visit ccih.nih.gov/health/arthritis?nav=govd.

CDOT promotes motorcycle training for fall

Motorcycle deaths have increased by 58 percent in the past four years. In 2016, there were 125 motorcycle fatalities in Colorado, up 17.9 percent from the previous year. Of those 125 crashes, 28 percent occurred between September and October. That’s why the Colorado Department of Transportation is launching a fall motorcycle safety campaign to remind riders of the importance of getting trained. In September, CDOT launched a campaign aimed at drivers to be safe around motorcyclists.



"With motorcycle fatalities at an all-time high in Colorado, we are committed to increasing the number of riders who enroll in motorcycle safety training classes," said Sam Cole, traffic safety communications manager for CDOT. "The campaign is called 'The Best Never Stop Training' and is in market during the fall to serve as an important reminder to motorcyclists who take advantage of the good riding weather before the winter months arrive."



CDOT introduced 'The Best Never Stop Training' during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May. The campaign embraced motorcycle enthusiasts of all ages, from your typical novice to the veteran roadster, and encouraged riders of all skill levels to continue to learn how to improve their expertise.



So far in 2017, 6,905 motorcyclists have been trained by 12 Motorcycle Operator Safety Training program vendors.



"Here's a tip: it never hurts to take a riding course — you always learn something new and improve existing skills," said Ken Bingenheimer, MOST training course participant. "If you haven't ever taken a riding course, there's probably a ton of stuff you've never learned. I don't care if you've been riding 40 years, I bet you'd learn something new. And you'll be a better rider."