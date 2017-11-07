Hayden voters tie on school district ballot issue, close school board race, pass 2A

News from our neighbors. The news staff at the Steamboat Today were reporting on the result of the school district ballot measure and school board elections.

8:50 p.m. Preliminary results show a close race for three open seats on the Hayden Board of Education. Timothy A. Frentress Sr. is leading with 484 votes, followed by incumbent Brian F. Hoza with 362 votes, Medora C. Fralick with 358 votes, Janet Hollifield with 325 votes and Aden Morrison with 310 votes. The top three vote-getters when results are final will join the board.

9 p.m. Updated results coming soon. Among the uncounted ballots are 30 overseas ballots, 21 ballots set aside to protect the secrecy of the ballots not yet counted and 69 ballots rejected because of signature issues. Voters have eight days to fix problems with signatures. Nine of the ballots with signature issues are from voters within the Hayden School District, where voters are split over a $22.3 million bond issue to build a new school building.

As of 9:10 p.m. The Hayden School District ballot issue is tied, 427 in favor and 427 opposed, as of the unofficial election night results. The final outcome of the issue will be dependent on the uncounted ballots and the possibility of a recount. Routt County Clerk Kim Bonner says she cannot recall a recount ever occurring, and believes if the count is within three, it will likely trigger a recount. Among the uncounted ballots are 30 overseas ballots, 21 ballots set aside to protect the secrecy of the ballots not yet counted and 69 ballots rejected because of signature issues. Voters have eight days to fix problems with signatures. Nine of the ballots with signature issues are from voters within the Hayden School District, where voters are split over a $22.3 million bond issue to build a new school building.

9:26 p.m. It's a close night for Hayden. In the Hayden Board of Education race, updated results show Timothy A. Frentress Sr. leading with 515 votes, followed by Brian F. Hoza with 386 and Medora C. Fralick with 379. Trailing are candidates Janet Hollifield, with 344 votes, and Aden Morrison with 324 votes. The top three vote-getters earn seats on the board.

9:33 p.m. Referendum 2A, which will fund basic government services that include repairs and maintenance to roads and the water system in Hayden, passes, with 325 votes in favor and 232 votes opposed.

