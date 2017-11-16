Hayden Turkey Trot returns Saturday: Craig Sports Briefs for Nov. 17, 2017

Hayden Valley Elementary Health and Wellness Team will host its third annual 5K Turkey Trot Run/Walk and One-Mile Fun Run. Work up an appetite for Thanksgiving ahead of time with the running event, which starts rain, snow or otherwise at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hayden's Dry Creek Park.

Prizes will be available for the quickest 5K runners as well as for kids able to grab a turkey feather during the Fun Run. Drawings for more prizes like frozen turkeys and pies will also be included, as well as hot cider and healthy snacks.

Runners are advised to bring their own water bottles.

The cost is a donation to HVE's Health and Wellness program.

For more information, call 970-276-3756.

New martial arts classes available to kids in Craig

Recommended Stories For You

A 12-week course in Brazilian jiu-jitsu is available starting this month at Rising Star Youth Training Center, 2549 W. First St.

Classes will take place at 6:15 p.m. each Thursday, with a cost of $150 for students ages 6 to 12.

Discipline, respect, confidence and self-defense are emphasized in the course, as taught by Randie Craft, an experienced mixed martial arts competitor and blue belt.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu focuses on controlling opponents through grappling, holds and locks with similarities to the art of judo and roots tracing back more than 100 years.

For more information, contact Craft at sabbith79@gmail.com or Rising Star at 970-233-0127.

Sign up for winter dodgeball league

Craig Parks and Recreation's co-ed dodgeball league returns for a new season starting in January. Team requirements are ages 15 and older, groups of six to 10 with at least two female players.

Registration is $30 per player, and the league is limited to eight teams with a deadline of Dec. 13.

The season will officially begin Jan. 8, and games will take place Monday nights at Craig Middle School

For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.

Thunder Rolls welcomes Craig kids for youth bowling league

Youth bowling leagues are available for the season, from 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Age groups include Pee Wees for ages 3 to 6, Bantams 7 to 12 and High Rollers ages 13 to 20.

Prices are $2.50 per session for Peewees. Bantams and High Rollers are $7 and also include a one-time membership fee.

Signups for Thunder Rolls' adult leagues is open but requires a full four-person team before registering. League events include women's Tuesday nights, men's Wednesday nights, co-ed Thursday nights and coffee league Thursday mornings.

For more information and league rates, call 970-824-BOWL (2695) or visit thunderrollsbowlingcenter.com.

Football challenge available through Craig Press

As the NFL's regular season begins, the Craig Press will feature a free online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and can update their selections throughout the season. Compare your pigskin knowledge with VIPs including Mason Updike of Masterworks Mechanical, Trent Told of Shepherd & Sons, Jessie and Tom Cramer of Cramer Flooring, Danny Griffith of JW Snack's Bar & Grill, and Craig Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes locally including $25 each week and a tailgate package grand prize worth $500.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.