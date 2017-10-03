Hayden to host spooky cemetery tours

With Halloween approaching, it's a spooky season in Routt County.

Tickets are currently on sale for the fourth annual Chili Dinner and Echoes of the Past Historic Hayden Cemetery on Saturday night.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the museum.

Tickets are $20 for adults who are not members, $20 for museum members and $10 for children younger than 18. Tickets can be purchased at haydenheritagecenter.org.

Chili dinner tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children. Dinner will be served from 5 to 8 p.m.

There will be two cemetery tours at 6 and 6:45 p.m., and people are encouraged to bring flashlights.

Participants will take a wagon ride from the Haven Community Room to the cemetery where they will meet some of Routt County's dead characters who will be portrayed by Hayden High School students.

Characters this year include:

• Cliff Fulton, who came to Colorado with his two brothers to make a life, was later shot at a school board meeting by a neighbor.

• Gladys Hoffstetter graduated from the first Hayden High School class and was a school teacher and community leader.

• Ephus Donelson was an early settler and cattleman who was shot and killed over water rights.

• Kate Dinwiddie was a widow who came to Hayden to alleviate tuberculosis and homesteaded with her children.

• Byron Shelton was one of the first permanent settlers who came to Hayden at the age of 17 with his father.

After the tours, hot chocolate will be served.

