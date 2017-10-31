Hayden man suspected of attempted robbery

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A 39-year-old man faces felony charges after an attempted robbery Saturday night at the Kum & Go in Hayden.

Hayden resident Allan G. Hospodar was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal attempt, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor menacing.

At about 10:45 p.m., Hayden police were dispatched to the convenience store for an attempted robbery.

A 21-year-old clerk told police that Hospodar had come in and appeared upset. He was yelling, crying and slamming his fists on a merchandise rack, according to an arrest affidavit.

The clerk asked Hospodar if he was OK, and he responded with a threatening comment alluding to him killing people, the affidavit states.

The clerk was scared, and she asked Hospodar to pay for his items and leave.

Hospodar then approached the counter and demanded the clerk give him all the money in the register, the affidavit states.

The clerk told police she was "scared for her life and froze."

Hospodar then repeated the order to hand over the money three more times and also demanded all of the store's cigarettes, the affidavit states.

The clerk told police she asked Hospodar not to do anything because she has children.

She convinced Hospodar to buy a pack of cigarettes and leave the store.

Recommended Stories For You

Police contacted Hospodar at his home a block from the convenience store.

At the jail, Hospodar told police he had been at a Halloween party and had drunk alcohol. He said he remembered leaving the party but could not remember anything else.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.