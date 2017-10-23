Hayden man injured in Friday crash identified, remains in critical condition

STEMBOAT SPRINGS — The Colorado State Patrol on Sunday released the name of the Hayden man seriously hurt in a head-on crash Friday.

According to Denver Health Medical Center, 67-year-old Edwin Zaledzieski was in critical condition Sunday.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. near mile marker 109 on U.S. Highway 40 about two miles east of Hayden.

The roads were dry at the time of the crash.

According to the State Patrol, Zaledzieski was driving west in a Ford pickup when he veered off the right side of the road and overcorrected when coming back onto U.S. 40.

The pickup swerved into the path of oncoming traffic and was struck by a Kenworth semi truck driven by 30-year-old Craig resident Anthony Jenkins.

Jenkins was not injured in the crash.

The front end of the pickup was destroyed, and Zaledzieski was airlifted to Denver Health.

U.S. 40 was closed while Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies and troopers investigated the crash.

CSP is continuing the investigation.

