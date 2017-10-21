Driver hospitalized in Denver after Friday collision with semi truck outside Hayden

A Hayden man is hospitalized on the Front Range following a Friday crash.

A two-vehicle collision took place shortly after 2 p.m. several miles east of Hayden on US Highway 40.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a 67-year-old male driver of a westbound Ford pickup truck veered off the right side of the road and overcorrected when coming back onto the highway.

As a result, the pickup swerved into the path of oncoming traffic and was struck by a Kenworth semi truck, totaling the front end of the smaller vehicle.

The driver of the larger truck, a 30-year-old male from Craig, was uninjured in the crash, while the pickup driver, from Hayden, was badly injured and was quickly airlifted to Denver Health Medical Center.

State Patrol declined to release the identities of the drivers at this time as the investigation continues.

The Craig Press will have more on this story as it develops.