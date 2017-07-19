Harassment at the gas station: On the record for July 14, 15 | CraigDailyPress.com

Craig Police Department

Friday, July 14

4:16 a.m. At Ashley Road near the Craig Cemetery, someone reported a fire hydrant was open and gushing water.

5:06 a.m. Near the Craig Cemetery, officers received a second report of a fire hydrant open.

7:03 a.m. On the 900 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. Someone broke a piece of plastic windshield cover off the caller's car. It appears it was pried off with a screwdriver.

9:44 a.m. At Yampa Avenue and East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a non-injury car crash between a Honda Pilot and a Chevy Suburban. One backed into another causing very little damage.

10:23 a.m. On the 700 block of Riford Road, a caller reported a black and red sedan with black aluminum wheels was driving back and forth in front of their house and then parked in front of the neighbor's house. The neighbors were out of town and the caller saw a passenger get out of the vehicle and open a mailbox. The caller then approached the parties who said they were looking for someone who owed them money. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

2:24 p.m. On the 900 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a verbal disturbance involving the caller's son, who reportedly smashed a hole in the wall. He had since left.

2:42 p.m. On the 400 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of fraud involving iTunes gift cards.

2:46 p.m. At City Market, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash. A silver Valero hit the caller's silver Honda in the parking lot and left.

3:19 p.m. A caller reported her granddaughter missing and had been gone 10 to 15 minutes, but the child was found while she was on the phone with dispatch.

4:46 p.m. On the 1300 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. The caller was driving a silver pickup truck when they heard a loud noise and something cracked the window. They did not know what hit it, and the officer could not determine how the window was broken.

8:36 p.m. At Travelers Inn, a guest reported the maintenance manager was drinking and threatening to kill them. The guest reported he had a beer in his hand and was staring at the caller, and then that the wife was holding the man back. Officers mediated the disturbance and told them to leave each other alone.

Saturday, July 15

10:15 a.m. On the 1100 block of Barclay Street, a vehicle was egged the night before and had been egged two or three times recently. The caller requested extra patrol.

10:21 a.m. On the 1200 block of Barclay Street, a caller reported their 2002 Mercury Mountaineer was egged, spit on and urinated on sometime overnight.

11:09 a.m. At Loaf 'N Jug on West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of harassment. A man with fluffy white hair was reportedly pacing, agitated and threatening an employee who had previously declined romantic advances. The caller locked herself in the office and one other employee was in the store. The man left in a gold Mercury, which was later located near the Moffat County Fairgrounds, but the driver was not found. The caller wanted the individual trespassed.

11:46 a.m. At Auto Parts of Craig on West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. The caller advised a party in a red BMW sedan stopped in asking for screwdrivers so he could change some license plates. He then took his license plates off, left them at the store and drove away with no plates.

12:11 p.m. At Walmart, officers investigated a hit-and-run crash that left damage to a Jeep Liberty while the driver was in the store.

12:57 p.m. In the alleyway between Seventh and Eighth streets and Yampa Avenue and Russell Street, a caller reported they found a boys black-and-gold Rampage BMX-style bicycle.

1:09 p.m. On the 100 block of Harris Lane, officers responded to a report of fraud. A woman received a call from someone claiming to be a deputy with Moffat County Sheriff's Office stating her grandson was in jail and she needed to pay $2,000 to bond him out.

1:10 p.m. Near Breeze Street Park on School Street, officers responded to a report of suspicious party riding around in the street singing a song very loudly and making loud noises. The caller felt the party was intimidating people at the park.

4:49 p.m. At Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Two male parties, one wearing a red tank top, were fighting. One was reportedly throwing furniture and a 14-year-old boy was reportedly assaulted. Officers were unable to locate the brothers who were fighting, and the mother didn’t want charges pressed.