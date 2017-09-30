Group seeks donations for Craig’s Luttrell Barn yard sale fundraiser

Help the ongoing effort to raise funds to restore Craig's landmark big red barn.

The Luttrell Barn Cultural Foundation is seeking donations of baked goods, gently used furniture, tools, art, collectibles and household goods.

"No clothing please," said Foundation Treasurer Melody Villard.

Donations may be delivered to the barn from 4 to 6 p.m. this Monday through Thursday. No donations will be accepted on Friday.

"We are looking for items that you want to clear out before fall sets in," Villard said.

The sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the barn at 411 Emerson St.

All proceeds from the sale go towards the continued rehabilitation, improvement and operation of the barn for community use.

The facility is available for rent.

For more information contact Luttrell Barn Cultural Foundation President John Allen at 970-824-6761 or visit LuttrellBarnCulturalCenter on Facebook.